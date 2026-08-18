Front Row Motorsports: New Hampshire Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Front Row Motorsports

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

New Hampshire Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Track Size / Surface: 1.058 mile / Asphalt

Track Location: Loudon, New Hampshire

Race Date: August 22nd, 2026

Race Start Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Race Information: 175 Laps (Stages – 55 / 110 / 175) – 185.15 Miles

Television: FS1

Radio: SiriusXM

Event Notes:

18th event of the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season.

First and only NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway this season.

Final regular season race of the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, with the postseason for the series starting Thursday, September 17th, at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

The top-10 in the standings at the conclusion of the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will advance into The Chase. Six competitors have already secured their spot, including both Front Row Motorsports competitors. Layne Riggs and Chandler Smith currently rank first and third in the standings, respectively.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Primary Sponsor: BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing

Standings: 1st

Recent Season Results:

Richmond Raceway (August 14th) – 15th

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 24th) – 1st

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 18th) – 2nd

Driver Track History (CRAFTSMAN Truck Series)

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 1

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 3.0

Recent Results:

2025 (September) – 3rd

Driver and Team Event Notes

Following last Friday’s race at the Richmond Raceway, Riggs continues to lead the standings for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, holding a 61-point lead over TRICON Garage’s Kaden Honeycutt.

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing Event Notes

BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing will join Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team for Saturday’s race, marking their sixth primary race on the No. 34 truck this season. So far, BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing’s race program has been highlighted by three top-five finishes, including Riggs’ dominate win at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, where he started on pole before taking home the checkered flag for his fifth win of the 2026 season, in the BKB Bare Knuckle Boxing branded Ford.

Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Primary Sponsor: The Pete Store

Standings: 3rd

Recent Season Results:

Richmond Raceway (August 14th) – 7th

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (July 24th) – 4th

North Wilkesboro Speedway (July 18th) – 1st

Driver Track History (CRAFTSMAN Truck Series)

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 1

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 2.0

Recent Results:

2025 (September) – 2nd

Driver and Team Event Notes

Chandler Smith has three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the one-mile oval, with his best finish at the track in the feeders coming with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024, when he finished seventh.

Smith’s best finish at the track at the national series level occurred with Front Row Motorsports in 2025, when he finished second.

The Pete Store Event Notes

The Pete Store will join Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team for Saturday’s race, marking their second primary race on the No. 38 truck this season. Smith carried The Pete Store colors to a top-15 finish this season, finishing 12th at the Dover Motor Speedway.

A three-time Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016, and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with locations spanning the eastern United States. The Pete Store offers sales, services, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks. Fans can learn more at www.ThePeteStore.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.