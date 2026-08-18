8-18 Becomes a Day to Honor the Life and Legacy of Kyle Busch

August 18, 2026

By Holly Cain

NASCAR Wire Service

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – On what certainly feels a fitting date to celebrate Kyle Busch’s impact on NASCAR, today – 8.18 a nod to Busch’s famed car numbers – the sport’s entire industry will recognize “Kyle Busch Day” with competitors, crew members, team owners and corporate execs sharing favorite memories of the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion on multiple media platforms.

Busch, 41, passed away unexpectedly May 21 of complications from severe bacterial pneumonia and sepsis, however the impact of his life and career will never cease thanks to an amazing legacy he established both on and off the race track.

Using hashtags such as #ForeverRowdy and #KyleBuschDay on social media, those who knew the late superstar best and those who may have only admired his flair and style from a distance will participate in the day-long tribute to one of the most talented drivers in the sport’s history, and certainly one of its most charitable hearts.

“I think it’s an awesome remembrance and way to show he’s still on the top of all of our minds,” said Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell, who credits Busch with helping establish his own NASCAR career.

“I think the industry has done really, really, good of not letting it just go. He had such a big impact on the whole industry. So, I’m glad they’re implementing it and I know it will go on for years to come and will be something we always cherish.”

Busch is the all-time winningest driver in NASCAR’s three national series with an astounding – and never to be matched – combined 234 victories.

The 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion has 63 wins in NASCAR’s premier series, ranking him ninth on the all-time list – driving for legendary teams and NASCAR Hall of Fame owners such as Rick Hendrick, Joe Gibbs and Richard Childress.

The 8-18 is a nod to the No. 8 Chevrolet Busch was driving for Childress when he passed away this spring and the No. 18 Toyota, which he won his season titles with driving for Gibbs.

“I think that’s really cool the 8-18,” said Busch’s RCR teammate Austin Dillon. “I got to hang out with Brexton, and Sam and Lennix this week at RCR family day so anything we can do as a sport to honor Kyle, we should.”

The 2009 champion in what is now called the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Busch is the all-time winningest driver with 102 victories – more than twice that of any other driver in series history.

Busch’s 69 trophies from competition in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is most all-time as well. He hoisted the last of those only six days before he passed after leading a typically dominating 147 of the 200 laps – from pole position – in the Truck race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

Not only was his skill appreciated, but behind the brash bold competitive personality Busch was a devoted husband to Samantha and proud father to Brexton and Lennix – whether it be meticulously guiding 11-year-old Brexton’s young racing career or twirling around his beloved four-year-old Lennix dressed in a princess gown. His love for his young family was always first in his heart.

He and Samantha founded the Bundle of Joy Fund to help provide IVF access, the dedication touching countless souls after candidly sharing the couple’s own challenges with infertility treatment. The tireless work they put into creating and funding this charity is absolutely indicative of the ways the Busch’s hoped to positively impact other families.

It’s indicative of the passion Busch possessed and shared. And for a racer who loved to test the tolerance and gumption of his competitors, they all respected his talent on track and that compassion off it.

“I think it’s important,” Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron said of today’s industry-wide tribute. “The way that life happens, people don’t take a lot of time to reflect. Thinking about some of the things we remember about him and seeing Ty’s [Gibbs] Bristol [paint] scheme to honor him, shows there’s still ways that we are remembering him and he’s still staying in everyone’s minds.

“I think that’s really important we keep that going.”

For a lot of drivers, Busch was their first crucial nod of approval. And it could be life changing. Bell and Spire Motorsports driver Daniel Suarez are among the long list of competitors who credit Busch with giving them their first big break.

“I think it’s very nice that NASCAR continues to think about Kyle, about Samantha and his family,” said Suarez.

“In other scenarios, I would be very easy to just do a tribute and move on, but NASCAR doesn’t. They continue to honor him and I’m very proud of NASCAR for doing that. I’m very proud also of Samantha for allowing us to do this. I have a lot of memories with him, a lot of times with him, and I’m looking forward to sharing something good about him, something that makes me smile on that day.”

As with Suarez, Bell grins widely thinking about his mentor and friend. Busch challenged them in ways that changed their lives and fulfilled their dreams.

“Certainly, what I will always remember are all the collective moments,” Bell said, adding with a playful smile. “He had two completely different demeanors, this big brash person, but the most kind-hearted guy as well.

“He obviously had the biggest impact on me, more than any driver in the sport with the Kyle Busch Motorsports program and the Truck Series. And then when I graduated to JGR, he was the teammate that kinda looked after me. He had a really big impact on my life.”

A public Celebration of Life for Busch will be held Oct. 9 at Charlotte Motor Speedway following the day’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race. It’s a way for the public to join the Busch family in honoring his unique and plentiful contributions not only as a champion race car driver, but also as someone whose generous spirit extends well beyond.

Kyle Busch – By The Numbers

From Las Vegas, NV

5/2/1985-5/21/2026 (41 years old)