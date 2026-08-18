Front Row Motorsports: New Hampshire Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

New Hampshire Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Track Size / Surface: 1.058 miles / Asphalt

Track Location: Loudon, New Hampshire

Race Date: August 23rd, 2026

Race Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Race Information: 301 Laps (Stages – 70 / 185 / 301) – 318.46 Miles

Television: USA

Radio: SiriusXM / PRN

Event Notes:

25th points-paying event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. 27th on-track event overall this season for the series.

First and only NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this season.

Two races remaining until The Chase, the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

No. 4 Team Details

Driver: Noah Gragson

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Primary Sponsor: MillerTech Lithium Batteries

Standings: 31st

Recent Season Results:

Richmond Raceway (August 15) – 18th

Iowa Speedway (August 9) – 17th

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 26) – 22nd

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 3

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 25.0

Recent Results:

2025 (September) – 16th

2024 (June) – 27th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Gragson is no stranger to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, having made three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track with JR Motorsports, as well as one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Gragson enters the weekend coming off of an 18th-place finish at Richmond Raceway.

It was announced this past week that Gragson and Front Row Motorsports have agreed to a contract extension, with the Las Vegas native remaining in the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the 2027 season. Joining the team at the conclusion of 2024, the 2027 season will mark his third with the team.

MillerTech Event Notes

MillerTech High-Performance Lithium Batteries returns with Gragson and the No. 4 team for their third and final primary sponsorship race of the season.

MillerTech Energy Solutions is a faith-based, family-run American manufacturer of UL- Certified lithium batteries built to power your adventure. Whether you’ve got an RV parked at the track, a boat at the lake, a golf cart on the course, or you’re living off-grid, MillerTech is built for you. Backed by a 10-year warranty and US-based customer support, MillerTech is the proud sponsor of Noah Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse at Front Row Motorsports. Learn more at millertechenergy.com.

For the 2026 season, MillerTech is doubling down on its mission of “Powering Your Adventure” with durable, high-performance battery technology built for any environment. To bring that story to life, MillerTech and Front Row Motorsports have started rolling out a six-part social media series showcasing the many ways its products fuel the adventures of fans, customers and partners alike. From the track to the real world, MillerTech remains committed to providing reliable power wherever the journey leads.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Primary Sponsor: Nucar

Standings: 23rd

Recent Season Results:

Richmond Raceway (August 15) – 30th

Iowa Speedway (August 9) – 22nd

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 26) – 24th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 4

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 19

Average Finish: 19.3

Recent Results:

2025 (September) – 19th

2024 (June) – 12th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Outside of NASCAR Cup Series starts, Gilliland has one NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start at the track, starting the 2017 event from fifth and finishing on the podium, in third, competing for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Gilliland also has two starts at the track in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, finishing second in the 2016 event and winning the 2017 event after leading 63 of the 70 scheduled laps.

Nucar Event Notes

Front Row Motorsports welcomes a new partner to the No. 34 team, as Nucar makes its debut in the NASCAR Cup Series aboard Gilliland’s Ford Mustang Dark Horse at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

What started as a single dealership in northern New Hampshire has grown into the Nucar Family of Dealerships – 30 locations strong across New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Nucar reimagined the car-buying experience by bringing multiple brands together under one roof, giving customers unmatched selection without the runaround. Nucar pairs that scale with a hometown feel: transparent pricing, no-pressure staff, and a genuine commitment to the communities it serves. Because everyone loves a Nucar.

To go with the No. 34 entry featuring the Nucar colors, Gilliland will also make an appearance at the Nucar Automall of Tilton located at 40 E Main St, Tilton, NH 03276 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm ET on Friday, August 21st. Gilliland will be signing autographs for fans at the location just a few miles from the track.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Zane Smith

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Primary Sponsor: Imagine360

Standings: 24th

Recent Season Results:

Richmond Raceway (August 15) – 36th

Iowa Speedway (August 9) – 16th

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 26) – 15th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 2

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 28.5

Recent Results:

2025 (September) – 27th

2024 (June) – 30th

Driver and Team Event Notes

This will be Smith’s third overall New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, and his second Cup Series start at the track with Front Row Motorsports.

Imagine360 Event Notes

Imagine360, Front Row Motorsports’ very own healthcare provider, will join Smith and the No. 38 team this weekend at New Hampshire for their first primary sponsorship.

Imagine360 is an alternative health plan addressing some of the greatest challenges on behalf of self-funded employers: healthcare costs are harming the bottom line, increasingly unaffordable for employees, and the experience remains poor. Imagine360’s innovative payment model includes preferential contracting with providers and health systems, and additional price protection through reference-based pricing, saving employers 15–30% on average compared to national carriers. With nearly 20 years’ experience, Imagine360 offers care coordination and medical management to proactively guide members through the complexities of healthcare. Learn more at www.imagine360.com and connect with them on LinkedIn.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.