Audubon Park Dirt Double Bonus Money Up for Grabs at Springfield and DuQuoin

TEMPERANCE, Mich. – (August 18, 2026) ARCA Menards Series teams that compete in both series races in the two Illinois fairgrounds mile-dirt races will again be racing for the $20,000 Audubon Park Dirt Double bonus, which is up for grabs if any driver can win at both the Illinois State Fairgrounds and the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. If no driver can sweep both races, the bonus money will be split among the drivers with the best average finish, with the $7,500 going to the driver with the best average in the two races, $5,000 for the second-best, and $2,500 for the third-best average finish.

Audubon Park has been creating premium wild bird food for more than 65 years, helping people connect with nature through the My Audubon Park program that connects people to wild bird feeding through their schools, neighborhoods, and communities.

The last driver to win at both Springfield and DuQuoin in the same season was current NASCAR broadcast analyst Parker Kligerman in 2009. Driving for team owners Briggs Cunningham and Kerry Scherer, Kligerman won at Springfield after qualifying on the front row in his first-ever race of any kind on dirt and then followed by racing from 34th at the start to take the lead at lap 55 and lead the rest of the way at DuQuoin to sweep both races.

Last year, eventual ARCA Menards Series champion Brenden “Butterbean” Queen earned the $7,500 bonus by having the best average finish in both races. After a fourth-place finish at Springfield, Queen, who races a dirt late model regularly near his Virginia home base, stormed to victory at DuQuoin to nail down a 2.5 average finish to barely edge out Springfield’s own Kelly Kovski who finished third in both races to claim the $5,000 runner-up prize.

In addition to the battle for the Audubon Park Dirt Double bonus, the race for the ARCA Menards Series championship will also be center stage at both Springfield and DuQuoin. Series points leader Jake Bollman heads to Sunday’s race at Springfield with just a seven-point advantage over his Nitro Motorsports teammate Thomas Annunziata. Bollman is looking for his first ARCA Menards Series victory, while Annunziata, a two-time series winner on road courses, is still looking for his first oval track checkered flag.

Advance discount tickets for both races at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds are available for just $20, a $10 discount per adult general admission ticket at the gate, at participating Illinois Menards locations.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing ) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing ).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.