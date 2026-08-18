How Fault Is Determined in a Henderson Car Accident Case

Fault in a Henderson car accident is determined by examining the evidence, applying Nevada’s traffic laws, and assigning each driver a percentage of blame. That percentage decides who pays and how much an injured person can recover.

Henderson is the second-largest city in Nevada, sitting in Clark County just southeast of Las Vegas. It is part of the busy Las Vegas Valley and is known for its master-planned neighborhoods, Lake Las Vegas, and its ranking among the safest cities in the country. More than 320,000 people live there, and its freeways and surface streets stay busy all year.

With that much traffic, collisions are common, and sorting out who is at fault is rarely simple. This is why many drivers turn to Henderson car accident lawyers to help protect their side of the story. Understanding how fault is decided helps you know what to expect.

What Evidence Is Used to Establish Fault

Determining fault starts with gathering the facts about how the crash actually happened. The stronger the evidence, the clearer the answer usually becomes. Investigators and insurers rely on several key sources:

The official police or crash report

Photos and video taken at the scene

Statements from the drivers and any witnesses

Physical evidence like skid marks and vehicle damage

Traffic or nearby surveillance camera footage

Together, these pieces help build a clear picture of what each driver did before impact. Gaps or conflicts in this evidence are often where fault disputes begin.

How Nevada’s Comparative Fault Rule Works

Nevada assigns each driver a share of the blame under a rule called modified comparative negligence. Under NRS 41.141, you can recover damages only if you are 50 percent or less at fault for the crash. This rule, called the 51 percent bar, shapes nearly every claim in the state.

Your compensation is then reduced by your own percentage of fault. For example, if your damages are $100,000 and you are found 20 percent at fault, you receive $80,000. If your share reaches 51 percent or more, you recover nothing at all.

The Role of Traffic Laws in Assigning Blame

Nevada’s rules of the road, found in NRS Chapter 484B, set the standards every driver must follow. Breaking one of these rules is often strong evidence that a driver is at fault. Each rule reflects a clear duty that all drivers owe one another.

Running a red light, failing to yield, speeding, or following too closely can each point to negligence. When a driver violates a traffic law and causes a crash, that violation often shifts fault onto them. Clear proof of a violation can make a fault dispute much easier to resolve.

Who Actually Decides Fault

Fault is not set by a single person or a single moment. In most cases, insurance adjusters make the first call after reviewing the evidence and each company’s position. They weigh the reports, photos, and statements against Nevada’s traffic rules.

If the parties cannot agree, the question can move to a court, where a judge or jury assigns the final percentages. Because those percentages control the outcome, disputes over even a few points are common.

Strong evidence is what keeps your assigned share as low as possible. Even a small shift in percentages can change what you receive.

Key Takeaways