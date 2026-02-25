How Traffic Violations Can Affect Your Driving Record

Most people think of a speeding ticket as an annoyance—but these violations actually stick to your record longer than you might guess. The real trouble is not the initial fine you pay; it is how those points affect your license. If you ignore how these points add up, you could face a full license suspension before you even realize what happened.

Alpharetta has over 67,000 residents and corporate giants like Verizon or LexisNexis calling it home. The city’s roads can be jammed with traffic. Whether it’s the Avalon retail crowd or the tech office rush, the streets are rarely empty—expect crowds all day long.

Because the roads are so packed, local police are very active along the main roads and will flag anyone who’s breaking the rules. If you happen to make a small error or get flagged in a speed trap during your morning commute, an Alpharetta traffic ticket attorney from Gonzalez Torres Law can help you protect your record. They have a real, hands-on understanding of how these local courts function—so you do not have to just guess what happens next.

How Points Are Added to Your License

Georgia uses a specific points system to track how you drive. If you are caught going 15 to 18 mph over the limit, the state adds 2 points to your file. Faster speeds or reckless driving can get you 4 to 6 points in a single stop. This is a huge deal because these points stay on your record for two full years from the date you are convicted. Racking up 15 points within any 24-month window triggers an automatic license suspension.

Other Violations That Can Add Points

Speeding is not the only traffic offense that can affect your driving record. Georgia assigns points for a variety of violations, depending on their severity.

Common violations that may result in points include:

Reckless driving

Aggressive driving

Following too closely

Improper lane changes

Failure to obey traffic control devices

Excessive speeding above posted limits

More serious violations typically carry higher point assessments, and repeated offenses within a 24-month period can quickly lead to suspension.

How to Reduce Points on Your Driving Record

Accumulating points does not always mean they must remain at their full value. In some cases, drivers may have options to lessen the impact on their record.

Ways to potentially reduce points include:

Completing a state-approved defensive driving course. Eligible drivers in Georgia may reduce a limited number of points by successfully finishing an approved course. This option is typically available only once within a specified period.

Negotiating a plea agreement. In certain cases, a court may allow a reduction in charges, which can result in fewer or no points being assessed.

Participating in diversion programs. Some courts offer programs that, if completed successfully, may prevent points from being added to a driving record.

It is important to note that point reduction does not automatically remove the underlying violation from your record. Eligibility depends on the type of offense and your prior driving history. Acting promptly after receiving a citation may improve your available options.

Key Takeaways