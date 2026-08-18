The Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHIS) for the Dollar Tree 301 on Sunday, August 23, at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

In 2025, Joey Logano captured the pole with a lap of 130.622 mph (29.159 secs), and Ryan Blaney started on the outside of the front row, led 116 laps, including the final 39 laps, and held off Josh Berry in the closing laps to win by .937 seconds on September 21, 2025.

Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell have clinched a spot in the 16-driver Chase field. Additionally, Hamlin can clinch the Number One Seed in the Chase with 37 points.

The Chase For The NASCAR Cup Series Standings Outlook after Richmond Raceway

Rank Driver No Points Ldr Nxt Wins StageWins GL Starts Top5 Top10 DNFs Poles 1 Denny Hamlin 11 969 0 0 4 5 0 24 14 16 0 5 2 Ryan Blaney 12 854 -115 115 2 6 1 24 5 16 2 5 3 Ty Gibbs 54 842 -127 12 2 5 -1 24 10 15 4 1 4 Tyler Reddick 45 831 -138 11 5 1 0 24 10 14 2 6 5 Chase Briscoe 19 715 -254 116 1 0 0 24 10 13 4 0 6 Chase Elliott 9 695 -274 20 2 2 1 24 6 9 2 0 7 Christopher Bell 20 695 -274 0 0 4 -1 24 10 12 4 1 8 Kyle Larson 5 660 -309 35 0 4 2 24 8 12 3 0 9 Joey Logano 22 659 -310 1 2 2 4 24 5 9 3 1 10 Chris Buescher 17 653 -316 6 0 0 -1 24 2 10 1 0 11 Carson Hocevar 77 645 -324 8 1 0 -3 24 5 9 1 2 12 William Byron 24 630 -339 15 0 3 -1 24 4 11 3 0 13 Daniel Suarez 7 618 -351 12 1 1 -1 24 2 6 1 0 14 Bubba Wallace 23 587 -382 31 0 2 0 24 3 10 3 0 15 Austin Cindric 2 574 -395 13 0 1 1 24 2 5 3 0 16 Shane Van Gisbergen 97 567 -402 7 2 1 -1 24 5 7 2 2

Track & Race Information for the Dollar Tree 301

Season Race #: 25 of 36 (August 23, 2026)

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 1.058 miles

Banking/Turns: 2 to 7 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 1 degree (each)

Frontstretch & Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet (each)

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Dollar Tree 301

Race Length: 301 laps / 318.46 miles

Stage 1 Length: 70 laps

Stages 2 Length: 115 laps (ends Lap 185)

Final Stage Length: 116 laps (ends Lap 301)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

4:00 PM – 4:50 PM: NCTS PRACTICE

5:05 PM – 6:00 PM: NCTS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

10:30 AM – 11:20 AM: NCS PRACTICE (IMPOUND) (ALL ENTRIES)

11:00 AM – 11:45 AM: NCTS AUTOGRAPH SESSION (FAN ZONE)

11:35 AM – 12:30 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

1:10 PM: NCTS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – FS1

1:30 PM: NCTS TEAM EJP 175 RACE (STAGES 55/110/175 = 185.15 MILES) – FS1

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

2:25 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – USA Network

3:00 PM: NCS DOLLAR TREE 301 RACE (STAGES 70/185/301 LAPS = 318.46 MILES) – USA Network

*All times are Eastern. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS)

Who and what should you look out for at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Denny Hamlin (2007, 2012, 2017) leads all active drivers in wins with three, and five previous race winners are active this weekend. In 2012, Hamlin started 32nd and won the race, making it the deepest in the field that an active race winner has started from. Hamlin leads the series in runner-up finishes with six second-place finishes, and he also leads all active Cup Series drivers in top-five finishes with 11 top fives.

Active New Hampshire Winners Wins Seasons Denny Hamlin 3 2017, 2012, 2007 Christopher Bell 2 2024, 2022 Brad Keselowski 2 2020, 2014 Joey Logano 2 2014, 2009 Ryan Blaney 1 2025

Joey Logano (June 28, 2009 – 19 years, 1 month, 4 days) is the youngest Cup Series winner.

The first starting position (11.11%) is the most proficient starting position in the NCS field, and has produced more winners (six of 54 races) than any other starting position at the 1.058-mile track. The most recent was Kyle Busch in 2017.

Winners From The Pole Date Kyle Busch Sunday, September 24, 2017 Ryan Newman Sunday, July 17, 2011 Clint Bowyer Sunday, September 16, 2007 Kevin Harvick Sunday, September 17, 2006 Ryan Newman Sunday, September 15, 2002 Jeff Gordon Sunday, August 30, 1998

The Driver Picks for the Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway!