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The Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
2 Minute Read

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHIS) for the Dollar Tree 301 on Sunday, August 23, at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

In 2025, Joey Logano captured the pole with a lap of 130.622 mph (29.159 secs), and Ryan Blaney started on the outside of the front row, led 116 laps, including the final 39 laps, and held off Josh Berry in the closing laps to win by .937 seconds on September 21, 2025.

Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell have clinched a spot in the 16-driver Chase field. Additionally, Hamlin can clinch the Number One Seed in the Chase with 37 points.

The Chase For The NASCAR Cup Series Standings Outlook after Richmond Raceway

RankDriverNoPointsLdrNxtWinsStageWinsGLStartsTop5Top10DNFsPoles
1Denny Hamlin119690045024141605
2Ryan Blaney12854-1151152612451625
3Ty Gibbs54842-1271225-124101541
4Tyler Reddick45831-1381151024101426
5Chase Briscoe19715-25411610024101340
6Chase Elliott9695-27420221246920
7Christopher Bell20695-274004-124101241
8Kyle Larson5660-309350422481230
9Joey Logano22659-3101224245931
10Chris Buescher17653-316600-12421010
11Carson Hocevar77645-324810-3245912
12William Byron24630-3391503-12441130
13Daniel Suarez7618-3511211-1242610
14Bubba Wallace23587-382310202431030
15Austin Cindric2574-39513011242530
16Shane Van Gisbergen97567-402721-1245722
New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Track & Race Information for the Dollar Tree 301

Season Race #: 25 of 36 (August 23, 2026)
Race Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 1.058 miles
Banking/Turns: 2 to 7 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 1 degree (each)
Frontstretch & Backstretch Length:  1,500 feet (each)

Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Dollar Tree 301

TEAM EJP 175

Race Length: 301 laps / 318.46 miles
Stage 1 Length: 70 laps
Stages 2 Length: 115 laps (ends Lap 185)
Final Stage Length: 116 laps (ends Lap 301)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

4:00 PM – 4:50 PM: NCTS PRACTICE
5:05 PM – 6:00 PM: NCTS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

DOLLAR TREE 301

10:30 AM – 11:20 AM: NCS PRACTICE (IMPOUND) (ALL ENTRIES)
11:00 AM – 11:45 AM: NCTS AUTOGRAPH SESSION (FAN ZONE)
11:35 AM – 12:30 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)
1:10 PM: NCTS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – FS1
1:30 PM: NCTS TEAM EJP 175 RACE (STAGES 55/110/175 = 185.15 MILES) – FS1

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

2:25 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – USA Network
3:00 PM: NCS DOLLAR TREE 301 RACE (STAGES 70/185/301 LAPS = 318.46 MILES) – USA Network
*All times are Eastern. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS)

Who and what should you look out for at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

Denny Hamlin (2007, 2012, 2017) leads all active drivers in wins with three, and five previous race winners are active this weekend. In 2012, Hamlin started 32nd and won the race, making it the deepest in the field that an active race winner has started from. Hamlin leads the series in runner-up finishes with six second-place finishes, and he also leads all active Cup Series drivers in top-five finishes with 11 top fives.

Active New Hampshire WinnersWinsSeasons
Denny Hamlin32017, 2012, 2007
Christopher Bell22024, 2022
Brad Keselowski22020, 2014
Joey Logano22014, 2009
Ryan Blaney12025

Joey Logano (June 28, 2009 – 19 years, 1 month, 4 days) is the youngest Cup Series winner.

The first starting position (11.11%) is the most proficient starting position in the NCS field, and has produced more winners (six of 54 races) than any other starting position at the 1.058-mile track. The most recent was Kyle Busch in 2017.

Winners From The PoleDate
Kyle BuschSunday, September 24, 2017
Ryan NewmanSunday, July 17, 2011
Clint BowyerSunday, September 16, 2007
Kevin HarvickSunday, September 17, 2006
Ryan NewmanSunday, September 15, 2002
Jeff GordonSunday, August 30, 1998

The Driver Picks for the Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway!

The Driver Picks for the Cook Out 400 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
  • Denny Hamlin
  • Joey Logano
  • Chase Elliott
  • Ryan Blaney
  • Kyle Larson
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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