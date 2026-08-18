The Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHIS) for the Dollar Tree 301 on Sunday, August 23, at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.
In 2025, Joey Logano captured the pole with a lap of 130.622 mph (29.159 secs), and Ryan Blaney started on the outside of the front row, led 116 laps, including the final 39 laps, and held off Josh Berry in the closing laps to win by .937 seconds on September 21, 2025.
Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs, Tyler Reddick, Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell have clinched a spot in the 16-driver Chase field. Additionally, Hamlin can clinch the Number One Seed in the Chase with 37 points.
The Chase For The NASCAR Cup Series Standings Outlook after Richmond Raceway
|Rank
|Driver
|No
|Points
|Ldr
|Nxt
|Wins
|StageWins
|GL
|Starts
|Top5
|Top10
|DNFs
|Poles
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|969
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|24
|14
|16
|0
|5
|2
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|854
|-115
|115
|2
|6
|1
|24
|5
|16
|2
|5
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|842
|-127
|12
|2
|5
|-1
|24
|10
|15
|4
|1
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|831
|-138
|11
|5
|1
|0
|24
|10
|14
|2
|6
|5
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|715
|-254
|116
|1
|0
|0
|24
|10
|13
|4
|0
|6
|Chase Elliott
|9
|695
|-274
|20
|2
|2
|1
|24
|6
|9
|2
|0
|7
|Christopher Bell
|20
|695
|-274
|0
|0
|4
|-1
|24
|10
|12
|4
|1
|8
|Kyle Larson
|5
|660
|-309
|35
|0
|4
|2
|24
|8
|12
|3
|0
|9
|Joey Logano
|22
|659
|-310
|1
|2
|2
|4
|24
|5
|9
|3
|1
|10
|Chris Buescher
|17
|653
|-316
|6
|0
|0
|-1
|24
|2
|10
|1
|0
|11
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|645
|-324
|8
|1
|0
|-3
|24
|5
|9
|1
|2
|12
|William Byron
|24
|630
|-339
|15
|0
|3
|-1
|24
|4
|11
|3
|0
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|7
|618
|-351
|12
|1
|1
|-1
|24
|2
|6
|1
|0
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|587
|-382
|31
|0
|2
|0
|24
|3
|10
|3
|0
|15
|Austin Cindric
|2
|574
|-395
|13
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2
|5
|3
|0
|16
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|97
|567
|-402
|7
|2
|1
|-1
|24
|5
|7
|2
|2
Track & Race Information for the Dollar Tree 301
Season Race #: 25 of 36 (August 23, 2026)
Race Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 1.058 miles
Banking/Turns: 2 to 7 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch & Backstretch: 1 degree (each)
Frontstretch & Backstretch Length: 1,500 feet (each)
Race Schedule, Length and Stages for the Dollar Tree 301
Race Length: 301 laps / 318.46 miles
Stage 1 Length: 70 laps
Stages 2 Length: 115 laps (ends Lap 185)
Final Stage Length: 116 laps (ends Lap 301)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
4:00 PM – 4:50 PM: NCTS PRACTICE
5:05 PM – 6:00 PM: NCTS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 22
10:30 AM – 11:20 AM: NCS PRACTICE (IMPOUND) (ALL ENTRIES)
11:00 AM – 11:45 AM: NCTS AUTOGRAPH SESSION (FAN ZONE)
11:35 AM – 12:30 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)
1:10 PM: NCTS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – FS1
1:30 PM: NCTS TEAM EJP 175 RACE (STAGES 55/110/175 = 185.15 MILES) – FS1
SUNDAY, AUGUST 23
2:25 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – USA Network
3:00 PM: NCS DOLLAR TREE 301 RACE (STAGES 70/185/301 LAPS = 318.46 MILES) – USA Network
*All times are Eastern. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS)
Who and what should you look out for at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
Denny Hamlin (2007, 2012, 2017) leads all active drivers in wins with three, and five previous race winners are active this weekend. In 2012, Hamlin started 32nd and won the race, making it the deepest in the field that an active race winner has started from. Hamlin leads the series in runner-up finishes with six second-place finishes, and he also leads all active Cup Series drivers in top-five finishes with 11 top fives.
|Active New Hampshire Winners
|Wins
|Seasons
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|2017, 2012, 2007
|Christopher Bell
|2
|2024, 2022
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|2020, 2014
|Joey Logano
|2
|2014, 2009
|Ryan Blaney
|1
|2025
Joey Logano (June 28, 2009 – 19 years, 1 month, 4 days) is the youngest Cup Series winner.
The first starting position (11.11%) is the most proficient starting position in the NCS field, and has produced more winners (six of 54 races) than any other starting position at the 1.058-mile track. The most recent was Kyle Busch in 2017.
|Winners From The Pole
|Date
|Kyle Busch
|Sunday, September 24, 2017
|Ryan Newman
|Sunday, July 17, 2011
|Clint Bowyer
|Sunday, September 16, 2007
|Kevin Harvick
|Sunday, September 17, 2006
|Ryan Newman
|Sunday, September 15, 2002
|Jeff Gordon
|Sunday, August 30, 1998
The Driver Picks for the Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway!
- Denny Hamlin
- Joey Logano
- Chase Elliott
- Ryan Blaney
- Kyle Larson