Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesRC NASCAR Cup
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Blaney wins the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire and advances to the round of 8

By SM Staff
5 Minute Read

Ryan Blaney started the Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on the outside of the front row, led 116 laps, including the final 39 laps, and held off Josh Berry in the closing laps to win by .937 seconds in the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 12.

“Probably the hardest 20 laps I drove,” said Blaney. “Was trying to bide my stuff, and he [Berry] really started coming. He started to get super free, and it was all I could do to hold him off. It was good racing. Clean racing, and I appreciate Josh not throwing me the bumper when he could have.”

The Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire win automatically sends Blaney into the Round of 8 and a big lobster in victory lane.

“I’m looking forward to it and see how it tastes. I’ve wanted a lobster ever since I was a little kid coming to watch these races. I’ve always wanted one of those things, so I’m looking forward to it.” Blaney said.

Berry finished second after recovering from a spin on Lap 21.

“For one, we had a really good car. It was a grind for sure, but we had a really good car and we just chipped away at it. I kind of wish at times maybe we should have stayed out or took two tires. I don’t know, but we just kept putting four on it and kept moving forward and did it the old-fashioned way. It was a lot of fun.” Berry said of his recovery.

William Byron finished third for his career-best NCS finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“It was a good day overall for this No. 24 Raptor Chevrolet team. I felt like a lot of things that we’ve just kind of been building on for the short-tracks were working for us. I feel like New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been tricky for me in the Cup car. I felt like I was good in the other series, but this place in the Cup car has been tough on us. We’re just trying to build little bits here and there, and I just felt like we could really stack runs together. We had a couple of weak runs in Stage One and the start of Stage Two. But once we got that out of the way, I felt like we were really strong. The Penske guys were super-fast, like they were in another zip code. But I felt like, other than that, we were really competitive. Just really proud of our team. If we can just build on this, I think our short-track program will start coming together.” Byron said.

Polesitter Joey Logano led a race high of 147 laps and finished fourth.

“That last restart, I could have restarted behind him and probably finished third in the race, but I wanted a chance to win and if I was behind the 12, I wasn’t gonna win. I went for it, and it cost us a spot, but, overall, I’m proud of the execution. We obviously got a ton of points today. I think we got a second and a first in the first two stages and a top-four finish, so we did what we needed to do. We’re plus the cut line. I’d rather win. That’s just the greed in me, especially when it’s home.” Logano said.

Chase Elliott started 27th and rounded out the top-5 finishers.

“The day was good for the No. 9 NAPA Chevy team. Just hate we had to not pit for track position because you want to be up there in the mix. But the way it all worked out, we got some stage points there in Stage Two and got a good result with a top-five finish. We’ll go to Kansas (Speedway) and try it again.” Elliott said.

The Mobil 1 301 race featured eight caution flags for 45 laps, and 14 lead changes among seven drivers.

Standings after the Mobil 1 301

After New Hampshire, Ryan Blaney leads the Cup Series standings by two points over William Byron, eight points over Kyle Larson, 20 points over Christopher Bell, 22 points over Denny Hamlin, 25 points over Joey Logano, 35 points over Chase Elliott, and 37 points over Chase Briscoe. Currently, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, and Bubba Wallace are below the cutoff line heading into Kansas.

PosDriverNoPointsBehindNextRace WinsStage WinsPlayoff Points
1Ryan Blaney (P)123084003833
2William Byron (P)243082-222732
3Kyle Larson (P)53076-863932
4Christopher Bell (P)203064-20124228
5Denny Hamlin (P)113062-2225434
6Joey Logano (P)223059-253138
7Chase Elliott (P)93049-35101113
8Chase Briscoe (P)193047-3722518
9Ross Chastain (P)13035-4912127
10Austin Cindric (P)23028-567138
11Tyler Reddick (P)453024-604026
12Bubba Wallace (P)233020-644149

Up Next:

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, September 28th at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network.

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 30
Race Results for the Mobil 1 301 – Sunday, September 21, 2025
New Hampshire Motor Speedway – Loudon, NH – 1.058 – Mile Paved

PosStNoDriverTeamLapsS1S2S3PointsStatus
1212Ryan Blaney (P)Menards/Libman Ford30114057Running
2321Josh BerryMotorcraft/Quick Lane Ford301410043Running
3524William Byron (P)Raptor Chevrolet30133050Running
4122Joey Logano (P)Shell Pennzoil Ford30121052Running
5279Chase Elliott (P)NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet30107036Running
61920Christopher Bell (P)Rheem Toyota30106036Running
7165Kyle Larson (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet30162044Running
81171Michael McDowellGainbridge Chevrolet301100030Running
981Ross Chastain (P)Kubota Chevrolet30100028Running
101819Chase Briscoe (P)Bass Pro Shops Toyota30109029Running
11677Carson HocevarDelaware Life Chevrolet30155039Running
12911Denny Hamlin (P)Progressive Toyota30108028Running
13283Austin DillonToys for Tots Chevrolet30100024Running
142360Ryan PreeceMohawk Northeast Inc. Ford30100023Running
15748Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet30180025Running
16334* Noah GragsonFarm Rich Ford30100021Running
17222Austin Cindric (P)Autotrader Ford30100020Running
181517Chris BuescherKroger Health/Flublok Ford30100019Running
193634* Todd GillilandGrillo’s Pickles Ford30100018Running
201216AJ AllmendingerCampers Inn RV Chevrolet30100017Running
21445* Tyler Reddick (P)SiriusXM Toyota30190018Running
222535* Riley Herbst #BeatBox Toyota30100015Running
23176Brad KeselowskiBuildSubmarines.com Ford30100014Running
243141Cole CusterHaasTooling.com Ford30100013Running
253447Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet30000012Running
261423* Bubba Wallace (P)McDonald’s Toyota30000011Running
272038* Zane SmithLong John Silver’s Ford30000010Running
282643Erik JonesFamily Dollar Toyota3000009Running
293010Ty DillonSea Best/BJ’s Wholesale Club Chevrolet3000008Running
30248Kyle BuschMorgan & Morgan Chevrolet2970007Running
313551Cody WareParts Plus Ford2960006Running
321088Shane Van Gisbergen #Jockey Infinite Cool Underwear Chevrolet2507009Running
33217Justin HaleyNationsGuard Chevrolet2070004Running
342942John Hunter NemechekPye Barker Fire & Safety Toyota1460003Accident
351354Ty GibbsMonster Energy Toyota1340002Accident
363299Daniel SuarezChoice Privileges Chevrolet1170001Accident
Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
Previous article
Rick Ware Racing: Mobil 1 301 from New Hampshire

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
Heim dominates the Craftsman Truck Series EJP 175 at New Hampshire
01:45
Video thumbnail
NASCAR at New Hampshire Weekend schedule and highlights
01:30
Video thumbnail
Bell, Almirola, and Riggs survive thunder valley
02:58
Video thumbnail
NCS Bristol Motor Speedway Race Winner Christopher Bell post race Q&A
21:46

Latest articles

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Mobil 1 301

Official Release -
A timely caution fell shortly after while Allmendinger was in the free pass position. Allmendinger battled back to finish in 20th.
Read more

BILLY BANAKA GETS FIRST CAREER CONGRUITY NHRA PRO MOD WIN AT NHRA 4-WIDE CAROLINA...

Official Release -
Billy Banaka picked up his first career victory in the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series on Sunday at zMAX Dragway
Read more

RCR NCS Race Recap: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Official Release -
Team Work Helps Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet Team Earn Solid Finish in Tough Battle at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Read more

BELL TOP TOYOTA FINISHER IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Official Release -
Christopher Bell was the highest-finishing Toyota driver with a sixth-place finish in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category