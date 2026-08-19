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The Types of NASCAR Bets You Can Make

By SM
2 Minute Read

Do you love watching the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing? It’s an intense and exciting sport to watch. You get to experience high-speed races where powerful, unique cars whizz around the oval track, with only one car placing first at the end.

Since NASCAR started in 1948, it has been common for fans of the sport to place wagers on who they think will win. It makes the entire experience that much more exciting, after all, as you don’t only care about the outcome because of your car and racer preference, but also because you could win or lose some cash. Are you interested in the types of bets you can make on the best NASCAR race? Here are some of the most popular to consider to get your heart rate beating that much faster.

The Outright Winner

Betting on the outright winner is the most straightforward kind of NASCAR bet. This essentially means placing a wager on exactly who you think will come first. You will only win if that car ends up in first place, not if they come second or any other place.

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The Stage Winner

Bets get slightly more complicated when you start looking at stages. NASCAR races are split into stages, and the cars that come first in each stage don’t necessarily win overall at the end. So, you can place a bet on who will come first at specific stages.

The Podium Bet

A podium bet allows you to place a wager on a car you think will come first, second, or third in the race. Due to this, it’s often considered a gentler way of betting. If the car you have bet on doesn’t end up ahead of everyone else, you still have a chance of winning some money.

The Group Matchup

This is another fun way to bet on NASCAR. For the group matchup, you select a smaller group of cars, such as three or four, to go up against each other. You essentially pick who you think will win within that smaller group.

Live In-Play Betting

If you prefer dynamic, in the moment betting, then live in-play betting might be the right kind of bet for you. With this, you can place bets once a race has already begun. During the race, the odds will change in real time, so you can place bets as you go, perhaps taking advantage of better odds due to something that has happened live on the TV in front of you.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
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