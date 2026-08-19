Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Event: Dollar Tree 301

Date/Time: Sunday, August 23, 2026, 3 p.m. ET

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire

Layout: 1.058-Mile Oval

TV/Radio: USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team will carry the momentum of three consecutive top-10 finishes into this weekend’s Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Berry and the Wood Brothers Racing team earned a runner-up finish one year ago.

The No. 21 team’s recent stretch includes top-10 finishes at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway and Richmond Raceway, with the latter two coming on shorter tracks that share some characteristics with the one-mile New Hampshire oval.

Crew chief Miles Stanley told a Sirius radio audience this week that he and the team have put considerable effort into refining their setup package for tracks like Iowa, Richmond and New Hampshire.

Stanley said the foundation for the team’s recent success can be traced back to last year’s race at New Hampshire, where the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse showed speed throughout the weekend. Berry qualified third, scored points in both stages and overcame mid-race adversity to finish second.

“We had a little different package there and learned a few things,” he said, adding that the team further refined that setup during a test session at another similar track, North Wilkesboro. “Now we just need to get one spot better than we did last year.”

Stanley also credited the team’s over-the-wall pit crew for its performance in recent months, noting that the group has continued to build consistency while delivering quick stops.

“They are finding consistency and rhythm, and they got to show it off at Richmond,” he said.

And while Berry is set to depart the team at the conclusion of the season, Stanley said the group remains fully focused on finishing the year strong together.

“The team is behind Josh 100 percent still,” he said. “Nothing’s really changed.”

Practice for the Dollar Tree 301 is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, followed by qualifying at 11:35 a.m. ET Both sessions will be televised on truTV.

Sunday’s 301-lap, 318.46-mile race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 3 p.m. ET, with stage breaks planned for Laps 70 and 185.

USA Sports will carry the television broadcast.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About Motorcraft®

Motorcraft offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer value with high quality and the right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers, independent distributors and automotive-parts retailers, and are backed by the Service Parts Limited Warranty* of Ford Motor Company. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.

About Quick Lane® Tire & Auto Center

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers extraordinary service for routine maintenance, serving all vehicle makes and models. Quick Lane provides a full menu of automotive services, including tires, oil change and maintenance, brakes, batteries, alternator and electrical system, air conditioning system, cooling system, transmission service, suspension and steering, wheel alignment, belts and hoses, lamps and bulbs and wiper blades plus a thorough vehicle checkup report. Service is performed by expert technicians while you wait at any of nearly 800 locations in the U.S., with evening and weekend hours available and no appointment necessary. For more information about Quick Lane, please visit www.quicklane.com. *See your dealer for limited-warranty details.