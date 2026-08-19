Coca-Cola, Daniel Suárez Partner for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona in High Stakes, Regular Season Finale

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 19, 2026) – Coca-Cola and Spire Motorsports will partner to highlight Daniel Suárez’s longstanding association with the Coca-Cola Racing Family during the Aug. 29 NASCAR Cup Series’ Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (DIS).

The 160-lap event, held under the lights at the legendary 2.5-mile Daytona Beach tri-oval, marks the last race for NASCAR’s regular season and delivers a high-stakes 400-mile contest where drivers will compete in the regular season finale to secure a spot in “The Chase” – NASCAR’s 10–race playoff format to determine the division’s 2026 champion.

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, July 7, 2019, in its first full season of competition.

“For the past 10 years, Daniel has been an outstanding ambassador for Coca-Cola both on and off the track,” said Don Rouse, Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Marketing, Coca-Cola North America. “From winning the Coca-Cola 600 earlier this season to the impact he’s making through Daniel’s Amigos, he continues to bring fans together and represent our brands in meaningful ways. We’re proud to see him carry the Coke Zero Sugar colors into one of NASCAR’s biggest races and look forward to cheering on the No. 7 team at Daytona.”

The race will also shine a light on Suárez’s long-standing partnership with the Coca-Cola Racing Family, which began in 2016 and has flourished into much more than a sponsorship. The relationship has allowed Suárez to connect with fans and support programs that reflect his passion for racing and communities who have supported him along the way.

One of those initiatives – Daniel’s Amigos – is an interactive engagement program Suárez launched to rally Hispanic race fans around NASCAR. From race-weekend meetups to cultural celebrations and unique fan experiences, Daniel’s Amigos gives fans from all walks of life a chance to connect with one another while sharing their passion for racing.

“Since joining the Coca-Cola Racing Family in 2016, this partnership has become a very special part of my journey,” said Suárez. “Coca-Cola has believed in me from the beginning. Having the opportunity to represent the most recognized brand in the world, especially at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, is something I never take for granted, and that support extends far beyond the racetrack. Through initiatives like Daniel’s Amigos, Coca-Cola has helped me create meaningful experiences that bring fans together, celebrate our culture, and strengthen the connection between our sport and the communities we serve.

“Daniel’s Amigos is something that comes from my heart because I wanted to create a place where fans feel connected to NASCAR, to my story, and to each other. Seeing the response from our latest Daniel’s Amigos event at K1 Speed in San Diego was amazing. The energy, the families, and the fans who came out show how impactful this program has become. I’m proud to represent my community, my fans, and Coca-Cola.”

Suárez will make his 18th career start at DIS and his 10th appearance in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The Monterrey, Mexico, native earned a runner-up finish last August and logged one top-five and two top-10 finishes at the “World Center of Racing.”

The 2026 Coca-Cola 600 winner currently sits 13th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with 12 races remaining to determine this year’s champion. He’s notched one win, two top fives, six top 10s and only finished outside the top 20 five times. Meanwhile, he’s recorded a 13.2 average start and a 15.1 average finish.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 from Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on NBC Sports, Saturday, Aug. 29, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 26th of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About The Coca-Cola Company …

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our water, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Fuze Tea, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and Santa Clara. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss, earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.