Hemmings Teams Up With Pop-Culture Artist Dirty Donny Gillies for T-Shirt Collaboration at Mustang Week

Partnership continues Hemmings’ effort to support original artist collaborations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Aug. 20, 2026) — Hemmings, the original online collector car marketplace, today announced a collaboration with Dirty Donny Gillies, an artist whose work sits in the lineage of Kustom Kulture pioneers like Von Dutch, Robert Williams and Ed “Big Daddy” Roth, and whose designs have shaped brands including Snap-on, Mobil 1, Metallica and Vans. The partnership debuts at Mustang Week, held Aug. 24-29 in Charlotte, and marks the second release in Hemmings’ ongoing series of artist collaborations, following its 2025 partnership with artist Jeremy Fish.

The collaboration centers on the Dirty Donny T-shirt, which is designed as a tribute to American muscle cars and the Ford Mustang, fusing custom car culture, punk rock and pop art.

“I’ve been lucky to call Dirty Donny a friend for decades and watch him not only introduce Low Brow art to a crowd beyond hot rod culture, but show brands how to turn customers into real fans with his work,” said Dan Stoner, creative director at Hemmings. “And that’s exactly what we needed for Hemmings’ trip to Mustang Week in Charlotte this year: a wearable work of art that’s simultaneously easy to own, makes a statement about the Mustang’s place in the world and turns our brand into a flag to be waved, everywhere the fans take it.”

The limited-edition tee captures the wild spirit of American performance with Donny himself behind the wheel of a blown first-generation Ford Mustang, smoke flying and tires searching for traction. Dirty Donny brings his signature style to Hemmings for a design that celebrates the passion, personality, and controlled chaos that make car culture so unforgettable.

The shirt is free to fans attending Mustang Week who sign up with their email for the Hemmings newsletters at the Hemmings tent onsite — limited quantities are available. Anyone not attending can purchase the shirt online at www.hemmings.com/store for $30, also while supplies last.

Mustang Week, one of the largest gatherings of Ford Mustang owners and enthusiasts in the country, draws thousands of attendees annually for car shows, drag racing, autocross and community events. Hemmings will be present at the following Mustang Week events:

Tuesday, August 25: Karting & Ice Cream Social Meet-Up Presented by Hemmings

Thursday, August, 27: Track Day at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Friday, August 28: All Ford Cruise-In at ZMAX Dragway

Saturday, August 29: Official Car Show at ZMAX Dragway

For more information on Hemmings at Mustang Week, visit https://mustangweek.com/ charlotte/#schedules. To learn more about Dirty Donny’s artwork check out https://dirtydonny.com.

About Hemmings

Founded in 1954, Hemmings is the original online collector car marketplace. For more than 70 years, we have grown and uplifted the collector car community because we’ve been part of it since the start. Through our frictionless marketplace, quality entertainment and professional service, we help all willing drivers buy, sell and live the collector car lifestyle. Hemmings Motor Club extends this mission by bringing enthusiasts together through exclusive benefits, curated driving experiences and deeper community connections for those who live to drive. More information, services and content are available at hemmings.com. Stay connected with Hemmings on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and search tens of thousands of vehicle listings from the palm of your hand with the Hemmings app.