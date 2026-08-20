Many CIOs are now stuck with one major headache: the old hypervisor platform. A hypervisor platform is key to an enterprise’s efficiency in handling VMs. But ever since Broadcom acquired VMware, there’s been a shakeup across the industry for hypervisors.

Since most organizations were relying on VMware, the licensing changes increased more than the upfront subscription cost. The licensing is unpredictable, and the management suite cuts a hole in their pocket through hidden expenses.

Additionally, when discussion starts to take place around migration, complex increases as the enterprise is deeply submerged under a pile of support tools.

Nobody thought about changing the hypervisor until something broke. But now, it’s the center of IT conversations as modern AI-enabled workloads also aren’t compatible with old tech.

So, what’s the best hypervisor to migrate to? Or, a better question, how would a CIO go about selecting a hypervisor platform? We’ve got the right approach that helps simplify the decision.

Understanding Hypervisors

Before evaluating alternatives, it helps to understand the foundation of virtualization infrastructure. What is a Hypervisor is often one of the first questions IT leaders revisit when reassessing their virtualization strategy, especially as organizations move from traditional three-tier architectures to modern hyperconverged environments.

Core Criteria CIOs Must Evaluate Before Making a Switch

Here’s how to proceed if you’re thinking of upgrading to a modern hypervisor that aligns with your TCO budget and requirements for VMs:

Total Cost of Ownership and Licensing Predictability

For some of the old vendors, this is often the most tricky part. CIOs see something on the vendor brochure, and the finance team tells them something different at the end of the financial year.

Asking these questions helps outline the real TCO of a hypervisor platform:

Is your next vendor charging per core or per socket? Are there “mandatory” add-ons bundled in that you didn’t ask for?

Most IT teams budget for a straightforward renewal, only to discover the new pricing model quietly tacked on extra support tiers or hardware requirements they hadn’t planned for. So, before you sign anything, map out the full cost, not just the sticker price.

Migration Complexity and Downtime Risk

Nobody wants a virtualization software switch that takes down production. Look closely at live migration tools and ask:

Can workloads move without a reboot? Does the platform support both hot and cold migration, and how well does it play with your existing applications?

This is where a lot of hypervisor comparison exercises fall apart on paper, since the marketing slides never show the two-in-the-morning troubleshooting call.

Built-In Security Versus Bolted-On Add-Ons

A modern hypervisor platform shouldn’t need five different vendors stitched together just to get basic protection. Micro-segmentation, endpoint security, and disaster recovery need to live at the hypervisor layer itself, not as an afterthought you buy separately (and then have to manage separately, too).

Operations and Lifecycle Management Efficiency

If your team is juggling different consoles for edge sites, core data centers, and remote branches, that’s operational bloat eating into your budget in ways that never show up on an invoice. Centralized management across your entire footprint should be table stakes at this point, not a premium feature.

Questions Every CIO Is Asking

The right hypervisor decision depends on knowing the right questions to ask. Here’s what CIOs across enterprises are asking:

What Is Driving Enterprises To Replace Their Existing Hypervisor Platform?

Mostly it comes down to steep licensing increases, forced product bundling, vendor lock-in, and a growing need for security and hyperconverged capabilities that are actually built in rather than duct-taped on. CIOs want transparent TCO and infrastructure that scales without a fight.

How can IT leaders ensure a near-zero downtime hypervisor migration?

Start with platforms that offer automated, agentless migration tools. Run a real compatibility assessment before you touch production. Then move workloads in phases, starting with the stuff that won’t wake anyone up at 3 a.m. if something hiccups.

What’s the Difference Between a Traditional Hypervisor and a Modern Hyperconverged (HCI) Virtual Platform?

This is one of the more common questions we hear, and it’s worth understanding before evaluating Type 1 vs Type 2 Hypervisor options.

Traditional hypervisors typically sit on top of a decoupled, three-tier setup: separate compute, SAN storage, and networking switches, each managed on its own.

Modern HCI platforms fold compute, software-defined storage, networking, and security into one unified software stack you manage from a single console.

How Modern Hypervisors Are Redefining the Virtualization Stack

Modern infrastructure requires fundamentally removing complexity rather than layering additional tools. Sangfor HCI redefines enterprise virtualization by tightly coupling compute (Sangfor aSV), software-defined storage (Sangfor aSAN), and visualized networking (aNet). Crucially, unlike alternative platforms that rely on fragmented, legacy bolt-on security tools, Sangfor integrates kernel-level native security (aSEC) directly into the hypervisor layer to neutralize ransomware and enforce micro-segmentation at the core. To guarantee enterprise business continuity, Sangfor features a validated global ecosystem, integrating deeply with world-leading data protection authorities: Veeam (for advanced backup, recovery, and DR orchestration) and Cohesity (post-merger with Veritas) for full-stack data resilience, compliance, and zero-trust data management.

Thankfully, there’s no crisis of modern Hypervisor platforms in the market. But the top vendors CIOs are eyeing are backed by credible users and genuine reviews on third-party peer review forums. Sangfor aSV is one such name that keeps coming up on CIO top lists. Here’s a case study on why:

Breaking Down the Traditional Infrastructure Silos

Sangfor HCI, built around its aSV hypervisor, strips out the old three-tier complexity by unifying compute, storage, networking, and security into a single stack.

No more juggling separate consoles for your SAN team and your network team and your virtualization team. It’s one platform, one place to manage enterprise infrastructure.

Simplifying Licensing

On the licensing side, they have leaned into predictable, transparent models instead of the punitive structures that pushed a lot of enterprises to start shopping around in the first place.

That matters when you’re trying to forecast a three-year infrastructure budget and don’t want any surprises buried in a renewal notice.

Winning on Peer Review Platforms

The market noticed, too. In the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, Sangfor earned multiple badges and Leader status based on verified customer reviews, with recognition spanning hyperconverged infrastructure, server virtualization, hybrid cloud storage, and disaster recovery categories.

Reviewers on G2 specifically called out Sangfor’s strengths in usability, deployment speed, and overall results, which lines up with what a lot of infrastructure teams actually care about day-to-day, not just uptime, but how much friction is involved in running the thing.

Gartner Peer Insights reviewers have echoed similar themes, particularly around how well Sangfor HCI performs when managing multiple clusters across low-bandwidth or remote sites.

Happy Clients Say it All.

Real deployments back this up. SCTV, a major broadcasting company facing rising VMware licensing costs, migrated its media editing, rendering, and broadcast playout systems to Sangfor’s infrastructure and kept operations running throughout the transition, something that matters enormously when your business literally can’t afford dead air.

Traditional three-tier architecture couldn’t scale the way they needed, so they moved to a 5-node Sangfor HCI cluster with integrated security built in from day one, rather than layered on afterward.

Choosing the Hypervisor Platform of the Future

Choosing a hypervisor platform isn’t just about keeping virtual machines running anymore. It’s about agility, built-in security, and knowing what your infrastructure will actually cost you two or three years from now, not just at signing.

Our advice? Don’t try to boil the ocean on your first move. Start with a proof of concept on a handful of non-critical workloads. See how the migration tools actually behave, how the management console feels day-to-day, and whether the performance holds up under real conditions, not just a vendor demo.

If you’re in the middle of evaluating VMware alternatives or just want a clearer picture of what a modern hyperconverged setup looks like in practice, it’s worth exploring Sangfor’s HCI migration guides or requesting an infrastructure TCO assessment. Sometimes seeing how other enterprises made the switch is the fastest way to figure out your own path forward.