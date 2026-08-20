Miscellaneous
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

What NASCAR Fans Should Watch for as the New Chase Era Begins

By SM
2 Minute Read

NASCAR is entering unfamiliar territory in 2026. After more than a decade of elimination-style playoffs, The Chase, complete with a significantly different approach, has returned to a mixed reception. Regardless of whether you approve of the change, it’s here, and you need to be ready.

The final stretch of the season will reward consistency. Yet winning still carries considerable weight. For fans, that creates several new storylines to follow.

How Will the New Points System Alter the Chase?

Once the 26-race regular season ends, the 16 qualifiers will have their points reset. However, they won’t all start equally. The regular season champion receives 2,100 points. Second starts at 2,075 points and third at 2,065, with five-point gaps continuing down the field.

That gives the regular season genuine significance even after the reset. Due to this, fans should watch who finishes strongest before Daytona, particularly among drivers competing for the top seed.

Can Winning Still Change the Championship?

There’s no longer a “win-and-you’re-in” rule. Even so, victories remain important. NASCAR has increased the value of a race win to 55 points – compared with 40 previously – putting greater emphasis on finishing first.

That could create an interesting balance. Drivers won’t need to take unnecessary risks simply to secure a Chase berth. Once they’re in, however, victories can offer a substantial points boost. It’ll be fascinating to see whether this results in more aggressive racing as the championship develops.

No Eliminations Means Consistency Matters

Perhaps the biggest change for long-time NASCAR followers is what happens after the Chase begins. There are no round-by-round eliminations any longer. All 16 drivers remain in contention throughout the ten-race postseason. As a result, the champion will simply be the driver with the most points at the end.

This creates a very different championship narrative. One disastrous afternoon won’t automatically end a driver’s title campaign like in the past. Teams now have a longer period to recover, which means consistent finishes are something with increased value.

How Will Fans Follow the New Era?

The format changes give fans plenty to discuss between race weekends. It’s not about simply watching for who survives each elimination round. Attention moves toward points gaps, driver form, consistency, and the battle for the championship lead.

That also means there are ample ways to remain entertained when the cars aren’t on track. Alongside following driver content and revisiting classic races, some fans could decide to turn to other forms of online entertainment. Kanuuna casino is one example. The platform offers a range of casino games for some mind-cleansing. You can jump into the action when you’re taking a break from analyzing the latest standings or waiting for the next race to start.

Don’t underestimate this approach. For NASCAR fans, this entertainment mix makes the gap between events feel significantly shorter. Add how the new Chase format will create storylines that can develop across all ten races, and there will be lots to keep fans engaged throughout the championship.

Conclusion

The return of The Chase doesn’t just bring back an old NASCAR concept. It introduces a championship format built around a larger sample of races, while still giving winning a major role. As the first 2026 Chase unfolds, discovering whether consistency or outright speed proves decisive could be one of the season’s most interesting stories.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM
SMhttps://speedwaymedia.com
Previous article
The Room That Doesn’t Know What It Wants to Be Yet, and Why That’s Clever
The Room That Doesn’t Know What It Wants to Be Yet, and Why That’s Clever
Next article
Paripulse Online Casino Bangladesh Review 2026: Bonuses, Games & Payments
Paripulse Online Casino Bangladesh Review 2026: Bonuses, Games & Payments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
The Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks
02:13
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Carson Kvapil goes back to back with thrilling O’Reilly victory at Iowa
02:22
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Black's Tire 250 Race Winner Kaden Honeycutt Post Race Q&A
18:03

Latest articles

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: New Hampshire

Official Release -
Hendrick Motorsports has piled up nine wins, seven poles, 48 top-five finishes, 86 top 10s and has led 2,699 laps in 54 races in the Granite State.
Read more

NASCAR at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Weekend Schedule

SM Staff -
The NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series head to New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.
Read more

Ryan Preece Racing in Front of Friends and Family This Weekend in New Hampshire

Official Release -
Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford Mustang Dark Horse, is returning to one of his hometown racetracks as New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday.
Read more

BRAINERD “BATTLE FOR THE AXE” RETURNS DURING FRIDAY NIGHT QUALIFYING AT NHRA BRAINERD NATIONALS

Official Release -
Friday night qualifying at the 44th annual NHRA Brainerd Nationals will once again offer bonus money, bragging rights and a distinctly Northwoods flavor with the return of the Brainerd “Battle for the Axe,” presented by Visit Brainerd & Baxter.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos