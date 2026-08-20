What NASCAR Fans Should Watch for as the New Chase Era Begins

NASCAR is entering unfamiliar territory in 2026. After more than a decade of elimination-style playoffs, The Chase, complete with a significantly different approach, has returned to a mixed reception. Regardless of whether you approve of the change, it’s here, and you need to be ready.

The final stretch of the season will reward consistency. Yet winning still carries considerable weight. For fans, that creates several new storylines to follow.

How Will the New Points System Alter the Chase?

Once the 26-race regular season ends, the 16 qualifiers will have their points reset. However, they won’t all start equally. The regular season champion receives 2,100 points. Second starts at 2,075 points and third at 2,065, with five-point gaps continuing down the field.

That gives the regular season genuine significance even after the reset. Due to this, fans should watch who finishes strongest before Daytona, particularly among drivers competing for the top seed.

Can Winning Still Change the Championship?

There’s no longer a “win-and-you’re-in” rule. Even so, victories remain important. NASCAR has increased the value of a race win to 55 points – compared with 40 previously – putting greater emphasis on finishing first.

That could create an interesting balance. Drivers won’t need to take unnecessary risks simply to secure a Chase berth. Once they’re in, however, victories can offer a substantial points boost. It’ll be fascinating to see whether this results in more aggressive racing as the championship develops.

No Eliminations Means Consistency Matters

Perhaps the biggest change for long-time NASCAR followers is what happens after the Chase begins. There are no round-by-round eliminations any longer. All 16 drivers remain in contention throughout the ten-race postseason. As a result, the champion will simply be the driver with the most points at the end.

This creates a very different championship narrative. One disastrous afternoon won’t automatically end a driver’s title campaign like in the past. Teams now have a longer period to recover, which means consistent finishes are something with increased value.

How Will Fans Follow the New Era?

The format changes give fans plenty to discuss between race weekends. It’s not about simply watching for who survives each elimination round. Attention moves toward points gaps, driver form, consistency, and the battle for the championship lead.

That also means there are ample ways to remain entertained when the cars aren’t on track. Alongside following driver content and revisiting classic races, some fans could decide to turn to other forms of online entertainment. Kanuuna casino is one example. The platform offers a range of casino games for some mind-cleansing. You can jump into the action when you’re taking a break from analyzing the latest standings or waiting for the next race to start.

Don’t underestimate this approach. For NASCAR fans, this entertainment mix makes the gap between events feel significantly shorter. Add how the new Chase format will create storylines that can develop across all ten races, and there will be lots to keep fans engaged throughout the championship.

Conclusion

The return of The Chase doesn’t just bring back an old NASCAR concept. It introduces a championship format built around a larger sample of races, while still giving winning a major role. As the first 2026 Chase unfolds, discovering whether consistency or outright speed proves decisive could be one of the season’s most interesting stories.