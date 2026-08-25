2026 Chery Car Prices: What You’ll Pay for Every Model and Trim

Key Highlights

Current Chery car prices in Australia, based on listed 2025 and 2026 stock, run from about $23,990 driveaway to $49,990 driveaway.

The 2026 range shown here is strongly focused on SUV variants, especially Tiggo 4, Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and E5.

Hybrid versions usually sit above regular petrol pricing.

Final driveaway costs can change with dealer delivery fees and on-road charges.

Warranty value matters when you compare trims, not just sticker price.

Some 2026 pricing already shows small increases over similar 2025 listings.

Introduction

If you are checking Chery car prices before you visit a dealer, you want numbers that feel real, not vague estimates. In the Australian market, Chery Tiggo pricing now spans budget-friendly small SUV choices through to higher-priced hybrid family models. Below, you will see what the listed 2026 models cost, what changes from last year, and what can affect your final driveaway figure.

2026 Chery Car Price Overview in Australia

Currently, Chery car prices in Australia start at $23,990 driveaway for the 2026 Tiggo 4 Urban and go up to $49,990 driveaway for the 2026 Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid Ultimate.

This price range highlights differences across variants, fuel types, and sizes. When comparing models, consider not just the price but also what each offers for the money—beginning with the updates for 2026.

What’s New in 2026 Chery Pricing Compared to Last Year?

Pricing for most 2026 models has stayed flat compared to 2025 stock, though some listings do show minor increases. For instance, the Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid Ultimate has held steady at $43,990 driveaway since its 2025 launch, with no increase for the 2026 model year. Similarly, the Tiggo 7 Ultimate has remained priced at $33,990 driveaway for both the 2025 and 2026 model years, with no change.

Not every car will follow this trend through 2026, but current listings indicate small price increases between model years. When comparing variants, consider warranty value and dealer delivery fees—minor price differences can become more significant once all costs are included.

How Prices Are Set for Chery Cars in Australia

A listed driveaway price usually combines several costs into one figure. While this simplifies things, you still need to understand what makes up the final amount before comparing dealers or locations.

The final price often includes:

registration fees and number plates

compulsory third-party insurance and road taxes

delivery charges and dealer fees

Complete List of 2026 Chery Car Models and Trims

The listed 2026 model range includes Tiggo 4, Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8, and E5. Within that group, you will find Urban and Ultimate trim names, plus hybrid and Super Hybrid variants.

For most buyers, the challenge is sorting specs against price. A lower figure may suit your budget, but a higher trim could add useful comfort, boot space, or equipment that changes daily ownership. Here is the model-by-model view.

Chery Tiggo Series – All Variants and Retail Prices

The Tiggo range spans small, mid-size, and large SUVs, from petrol-only Urban grades through to plug-in Super Hybrid Ultimate flagships. Hybrid and Super Hybrid variants sit well above their petrol equivalents.

Model / Variant Listed Price (Driveaway) 2026 Tiggo 4 Urban $23,990 2026 Tiggo 4 Ultimate $26,990 2026 Tiggo 4 Hybrid Urban $29,990 2026 Tiggo 4 Hybrid Ultimate $32,990 2026 Tiggo 7 Urban $29,990 2026 Tiggo 7 Ultimate $33,990 2026 Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid Urban $39,990 2026 Tiggo 7 Super Hybrid Ultimate $43,990 2026 Tiggo 8 Pro Max Urban $38,990 2026 Tiggo 8 Pro Max Ultimate $47,990 2026 Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid Urban $45,990 2026 Tiggo 8 Super Hybrid Ultimate $49,990

Each step from Urban to Ultimate adds equipment like synthetic leather and a panoramic sunroof, while Hybrid/Super Hybrid drivetrains add several thousand dollars more — the Tiggo 8 spans over $11,000 top to bottom.

Omoda and Other Models – Range and Pricing Details

If you’ve been searching for Chery Omoda pricing, there’s a simple reason it’s hard to find: the Omoda 5 was rebadged as the Chery C5 in Australia, so it no longer appears under the Omoda name locally. The C5 range is priced from $29,990 driveaway (Urban) to $34,990 driveaway (Ultimate).

Outside the Tiggo range, the electric Chery E5 Ultimate is priced from $37,990 driveaway.

When comparing specs, buyers typically look for features such as:

wireless charging

Apple CarPlay

synthetic leather

Key Factors Affecting Chery Car Prices in 2026

A Chery sticker price is only part of the story. Market pricing can shift because of model year, hybrid hardware, trim level, and whether the figure is driveaway or before extra charges.

For many buyers, the real pain point is surprise costs. Dealer delivery fees, registration fees, and optional extras can stretch a budget fast, even when the advertised number first looks manageable. Location is one of the biggest reasons for that.

How Dealer Location Impacts the Final Price

Dealer location affects the final price, as on-road costs vary across regions. For example, Sydney may have different registration fees, compulsory third-party charges, and road taxes compared to other parts of Australia.

Key location-based variables include:

Registration fees and compulsory third-party insurance

Dealer delivery and transport charges

Local road taxes

As a result, two buyers of the same model may pay different amounts. For a fair comparison, request the full driveaway price for your postcode rather than just the advertised vehicle price. This allows features to be compared accurately against that figure.

Special Features and Trim-Level Upgrades Explained

Trim upgrades usually explain why one Chery SUV costs more than another, even before considering hybrid hardware. Buyers often see a higher price and wonder if it’s justified—a decision that depends on which features matter to you.

Common upgrades include:

synthetic leather and selectable ambient lighting

wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto

styling details like red brake callipers

For example, choosing between an entry Tiggo 4 and a higher Ultimate-grade depends on your priorities. If you value a premium cabin, easier phone charging, or added style, the upgrade may be worthwhile. Otherwise, the base model might suit your needs.

Comparing Chery SUV Prices: Tiggo 4, 7, and 8

The 2026 Tiggo 4 is the most affordable Chery SUV, the Tiggo 7 sits mid-range, and the Tiggo 8 is the priciest. This quick overview helps if you want headline details before diving in.

SUV Model 2026 Price Range (Driveaway) Tiggo 4 $23,990–$32,990 Tiggo 7 $29,990–$43,990 Tiggo 8 $38,990–$49,990

In summary: the Tiggo 4 suits buyers focused on price; the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 offer more variants and hybrid options. For greater boot space, comfort, or family needs, consider the higher models.

Deals, Offers, and Finance Options for New Chery Cars

Buyers often ask about limited-time promotions before they commit. The supplied listings do not set out a full campaign list, but they do show price differences between similar model years, which can create deal opportunities on older stock.

Finance and lease choices also matter when the monthly budget is tighter than the total purchase budget. Because personal circumstances differ, always judge the package on the total cost, not just the weekly figure. Here is what to watch.

Limited-Time Promotions and What’s Included

A useful way to spot a promotion is by comparing similar model-year listings. For instance, if a 2025 model costs less than a nearly identical 2026 version, the price difference may represent real savings—even if it’s not advertised as a special offer.

When evaluating an offer, check if it includes:

warranty and roadside assistance

bundled optional extras

delivery charges

Remember, the lowest advertised price isn’t always the best deal. A package with more included features can provide peace of mind and lower your expenses later on. The same principle applies to finance or lease options.

Understanding Finance and Lease Packages in 2026

Finance and lease packages can make a higher-priced Chery more manageable monthly. However, the key is choosing a plan that suits your circumstances, not just focusing on low repayments.

Before signing, check:

the total amount payable

what’s included besides the car

whether warranty or roadside assistance is covered

Seek financial advice if your budget is tight or your usage varies. Someone driving fewer kilometres may need a different package than a daily family SUV user. Let’s summarise the main pricing points.

Conclusion

In conclusion, understanding Chery car prices in 2026 is essential for buyers. With various models and trims available, staying informed on prices and influencing factors helps you make the best choice. Awareness of dealer locations and special offers can save time and money. Consider your needs and budget as you explore options. Ready to buy? View our latest promotions and financing for new Chery cars. Happy motoring!

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a big difference in Chery car prices between Australian states?

Yes, there can be a noticeable difference, as driveaway pricing includes costs that vary by location. A Sydney dealer may have different delivery fees and road taxes compared to other states, so always request a postcode-specific final price.

Will Chery car prices increase later in 2026?

Most listings show stable year-on-year pricing, with only isolated variants showing increases. However, current market prices may still vary with stock levels, warranty value, and limited-time offers on older vehicles.

How do Chery prices compare to other small SUVs in Australia?

The Tiggo 4 is an affordable small SUV, starting at $23,990 driveaway. When comparing it to models like the MG ZS or GWM Haval Jolion, consider boot space, trim features, and final driveaway price—not just the badge.