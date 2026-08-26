Front Row Motorsports: Daytona International Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Daytona International Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Track Size / Surface: 2.5-miles / Asphalt

Track Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Race Date: August 29, 2026

Race Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Race Information: 160 Laps (Stages – 35 / 95 / 160) – 400 Miles

Television: NBC

Radio: SiriusXM / MRN

Event Notes:

26th points-paying event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. 28th on-track event overall this season for the series.

Second NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway this season.

One race remaining until The Chase, the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

No. 4 Team Details

Driver: Noah Gragson

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Primary Sponsor: Rush Truck Centers

Standings: 31st

Recent Season Results:

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 10th

Richmond Raceway (August 15) – 18th

Iowa Speedway (August 9) – 17th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 8

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 2

Laps Led: 7

Average Finish: 22.9

Recent Results:

2026 (February) – 11th

2025 (August) – 38th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Noah Gragson brings an extensive amount of experience at Daytona International Speedway ahead of this weekend’s race at the 2.5-mile superspeedway, having made 18 starts at the track across NASCAR’s three national touring series.

Gragson found the most success at Daytona while competing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for JR Motorsports. In eight starts at the track in the feeder series, Gragson recorded one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Rush Truck Centers Event Notes

Rush Truck Centers, the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry, will again join Gragson and company for the 160-lap, 400-mile race. This weekend will be Rush Truck Centers’ ninth primary sponsorship race of the season.

With a commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers proudly serves Florida, with locations in Orlando and Jacksonville.

For the haul to Daytona International Speedway, and each week during the NASCAR Cup Series season, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided and serviced exclusively by the team at Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Primary Sponsor: Grillo’s Pickles

Standings: 23rd

Recent Season Results:

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 21st

Richmond Raceway (August 15) – 30th

Iowa Speedway (August 9) – 22nd

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 22

Average Finish: 27.8

Recent Results:

2026 (February) – 39th

2025 (August) – 11th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Saturday night’s race will be Gilliland’s 10th NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona International Speedway.

While his best result at the superspeedway is an 11th place finish in last year’s event, Gilliland has proven himself as a contender at drafting tracks, finishing second at Talladega Superspeedway in the October 2025 event as well as strong runs at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Grillo’s Pickles Event Notes

For their fourth, and final, primary sponsorship race of the 2026 season, Grillo’s Pickles will bring back the popular “Hot Pickle” scheme for the 400-mile race.

The “hot pickle” selection of products is the same as the OG, but Grillo’s has added fresh habanero and jalapeño pepper in each jar to give you just the right amount of heat.

Made with a 100-year old family recipe, Grillo’s Pickles started in the Boston Common, in 2008, selling pickles out of a Cutlass Supreme and then a Pickle Cart. Since then, Grillo’s has grown to national grocery distribution.

As a partner of Front Row Motorsports and the No. 34 team, the Massachusetts-based company has become one of the most recognizable names in NASCAR, thanks to its fan-favorite green and white “Pickle Car”. Fans can shop for all Grillo’s Pickles products and merch by going to www.Grillos.com.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Zane Smith

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Primary Sponsor: Aaron’s Rent to Own

Standings: 24th

Recent Season Results:

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 13th

Richmond Raceway (August 15) – 36th

Iowa Speedway (August 9) – 16th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 6

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 1

Laps Led: 9

Average Finish: 18.7

Recent Results:

2026 (February) – 6th

2025 (August) – 31st

Driver and Team Event Notes

Zane Smith has found success at Daytona International Speedway, not just in the NASCAR Cup Series, but in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, winning the season opener for the series in 2022 during his championship campaign, and again in 2023.

His best NASCAR Cup Series result occurred in this year’s Daytona 500, where he finished sixth.

Aaron’s Rent to Own Event Notes

Aaron’s Rent to Own will run a special scheme for the Saturday night race, bringing back the Aaron’s Dream Machine, which was announced on social media on Tuesday, August 25, with a video featuring former Aaron’s Dream Machine driver, Michael Waltrip.

This will be Aaron’s Rent to Own 12th primary sponsorship race of the season.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.