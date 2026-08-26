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William Byron’s No. 24 team penalized for detached wheel at New Hampshire

By Andrew Kim
1 Minute Read

NASCAR penalized the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team piloted by William Byron for a detached wheel. The incident occurred during this past weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire.

On Lap 232 of 301, Byron’s left-rear wheel detached from the No. 24 Raptor Chevrolet entry. This caused Byron to spin backward and make contact with the outside wall through Turns 3 and 4, though he was able to drive away from his carnage scene. The incident occurred while Byron, who led 26 laps, was racing in fourth place and a lap after he restarted on the front row alongside the event’s eventual winner, Ryan Blaney. Following the incident, Byron proceeded to finish in 30th place of the 36-car field while mired five laps behind the lead lap field.

Due to the detached wheel, Orane Ossowski, Byron’s rear-tire changer, and Allen Holman, Byron’s jackman, have been suspended for the next two points-paying events that include this upcoming weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway and the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the latter of which occurs on September 6. No points penalties were issued for Byron’s No. 24 team, as Byron is ranked in 12th place in the 2026 standings. He is one of 13 competitors who have clinched Chase berths for the 2026 season.

There were no additional penalties levied against the remaining teams that competed in Sunday’s Cup event at New Hampshire. In addition, no Craftsman Truck Series teams were penalized following the series’ annual event at New Hampshire on August 22, which Layne Riggs won.

The 2026 NASCAR season resumes with a doubleheader feature at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series caps off its regular-season stretch with the Winn-Dixie 250 this Friday, August 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM.

The Cup Series caps off its regular-season stretch with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona on Saturday, August 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, SiriusXM and HBO MAX.

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Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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