NASCAR at Daytona International Speedway Weekend Schedule

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS) head to Daytona International Speedway this weekend. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts off the weekend on Friday night in the Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network. Then on Saturday, the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Cup Series Notes for Daytona International Speedway:

This is the 159th race at Daytona (most among all tracks in Cup history), and the summer winner got his first win of the season in five of the last eight years, which were: Erik Jones (2018), Justin Haley (2019), William Byron (2020) and Harrison Burton (2024). In the last 14 races, William Byron (3) and Ryan Blaney (2) are the only repeat winners, and the winner has led 10 laps or less in nine of the last 11 races, with three leading only the final lap.

The top 13 drivers have clinched a Chase spot, and Denny Hamlin clinched the #1 seed for the Chase at New Hampshire. Five drivers are still eligible for the final three Chase spots: Bubba Wallace (+75), Austin Cindric (+44), Shane van Gisbergen (+31), Ryan Preece (-31) and Brad Keselowski (-66).

Clinching Scenarios: Bubba Wallace would clinch with 2 points, Austin Cindric would clinch with 33 points, Shane Van Gisbergen would clinch with 45 points, Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski could only clinch with help.

Race info:

Distance: 400 miles (160 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 35

Stage 2 ends on Lap 95

Final Stage ends on Lap 160

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Notes for Daytona International Speedway:

Austin Hill won four of nine races since he joined Richard Childress Racing (RCR), and he swept both stages in the last race in February. RCR has won five of the last nine races in February, but has not won the summer race since July 2015.

The pass for the win came on the final lap in 16 races, four of the seven closest finishes in series history came at Daytona, and seven of the last 11 races went to overtime.

Eight drivers are locked into the Chase, four spots still open, and only six drivers still in contention for those spots. Parker Retzlaff can clinch a Chase spot with 10 points regardless of what any other driver does, and no other driver can clinch a Chase spot before the end of the race without help. The eligible drivers for final four Chase spots are: Retzlaff, Sam Mayer, William Sawalich, Brent Crews, Taylor Gray, and Rajah Caruth.

Race info:

Distance: 250 miles (100 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 30

Stage 2 ends on Lap 60

Final Stage ends on Lap 100

The Weekend Schedule for Daytona International Speedway:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM: NOAPS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

5:00 PM – 6:30 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

6:55 PM: NOAPS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – CW Network

7:30 PM: NOAPS RACE (STAGES 30/60/100 LAPS = 250 MILES ) – CW Network

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

6:55 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS – NBC

7:30 PM: NCS RACE (STAGES 35/95/160 LAPS = 400 MILES) – NBC