Richard Childress Racing Signs Chandler Smith to Multi-Year Agreement to Compete Full-Time in NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Young NASCAR Talent Joins RCR’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Full-Time Beginning in 2027; 1-800-PACK-RAT Steps Up as Anchor Primary on the No. 21 Chevrolet

WELCOME, NC (August 26, 2026) – Richard Childress Racing announced today that Chandler Smith will join the organization’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program full time beginning in 2027, driving the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet as part of a multi-year agreement. 1-800-PACK-RAT, the award-winning portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple, will continue and enhance their relationship with RCR, stepping up as anchor primary partner of the No. 21 Chevrolet, also part of a multi-year deal.

For Smith, joining RCR represents an opportunity to continue his career with an organization that has played a significant role in developing championship-caliber drivers while working alongside a partner committed to building something lasting around the No. 21 program.

“I’m really thankful for this opportunity and for the people who have believed in me and helped me get to this point,” said Smith. “First and foremost, I want to give all the glory to God. He’s opened a lot of doors for me throughout my career, and I know none of this happens without Him. I’m also thankful for my family and everybody who has stood behind me through the ups and downs. To get this opportunity with Richard Childress Racing means a lot to me. RCR has such a great history of taking young drivers and giving them the tools to go out there and be successful, and I’m excited to be part of that. I’m really thankful to Richard and everyone at RCR for believing in me, and having 1-800-PACK-RAT come along with us for this next chapter makes it even more special. They’ve already been a great partner at RCR, and I think we can do some impactful things with this program, both on and off the racetrack. I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

Beginning in 2027, 1-800-PACK-RAT will elevate its presence with the No. 21 Chevrolet, using its partnership with RCR and Smith as a platform for a larger, more integrated marketing program designed to connect the brand with NASCAR fans both at the racetrack and beyond.

“What excites us most about expanding this partnership is everything we can build around it,” said Mark Kuhns, Chief Executive Officer for 1-800-PACK-RAT. “With RCR, Chandler and the No. 21, we have an exciting platform to introduce even more fans to 1-800-PACK-RAT and create memorable experiences throughout the season. We’re excited for 2027, and we can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together.”

Smith, 24, brings a proven record of success across NASCAR’s national series to RCR, along with a reputation as one of the sport’s accomplished young talents. The Talking Rock, Georgia, native is a nine-time winner in the NASCAR Truck Series and has established himself as a consistent front-runner throughout his career. In 2026, Smith continues to demonstrate that performance, earning two victories through the first 17 races of the NASCAR Truck Series season, including wins at Daytona International Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway. He has recorded eight top-five and 11 top-10 finishes while ranking third in the championship standings.

Smith has also proven himself in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, where he competed fulltime in 2023 and 2024. Across 71 career starts in the series, Smith has earned three victories, 25 top-five finishes and 36 top-10 finishes. His 2024 campaign included two wins and a playoff run that saw him remain in championship contention deep into the season.

The 2027 season will mark Smith’s next opportunity to build on that experience with an organization known for identifying, developing and preparing young drivers for success at NASCAR’s highest levels.

RCR’s No. 21 Chevrolet has been an important part of that history. The number has carried a succession of talented drivers throughout the organization’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series program, including Kevin Harvick, Daniel Hemric and Austin Hill. Hill drove the No. 21 to multiple victories and earned NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 before becoming one of the series’ most successful championship contenders. The No. 21 has continued to serve as a platform for RCR to develop drivers and prepare them for the next stage of their careers.

“Chandler has earned this opportunity,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “He has shown throughout his career that he knows how to win, he knows how to compete and he understands what it takes to be successful at this level. We’ve watched him develop, and we believe he has all the tools to be a great fit at RCR. The No. 21 has a lot of history with our organization, and we’re excited to put Chandler in that car and give him the opportunity to continue building his career with us.”

The No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet will make its debut with Smith when the 2027 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season begins.

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com.

1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, is the portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple. With numerous storage facilities across the USA and a growing network of containers and trucks, they can get you anywhere you need to go. 1-800-PACK-RAT has a strong history of growth year after year. Each year welcomes new market locations, increased assets, and new technologies to make storage and moving easier for their customers! The company also has several divisions, each with its own focus and expertise. For more information, visit www.1800packrat.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018).