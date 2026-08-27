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Brandon Jones extends with Joe Gibbs Racing for 2027 O’Reilly season

By Andrew Kim
2 Minute Read

Brandon Jones will remain as the driver of the No. 20 Menards Toyota Supra entry for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) for the 2027 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series division.

The news comes as the 29-year-old Jones from Atlanta, Georgia, is currently campaigning in his seventh season in the O’Reilly Series with JGR. Through 23-scheduled starts, he has recorded a single victory, which occurred at Chicagoland Speedway in early July. He has also notched a single pole position at Pocono Raceway in mid-June, five top-five results, 13 top-10 results, 126 laps led and an average-finishing result of 12.5. Jones is currently ranked in sixth place in the 2026 O’Reilly regular-season standings and is one of eight competitors who are currently guaranteed berths to this year’s Chase.

“(Joe Gibbs Racing) is home to me,” Jones said. “We’ve built a great relationship over the years, and it’s exactly where I want to be at this point in my career. Not only has this been the place where I’ve found most of my success in my career, but I also value the chemistry and relationships we’ve built as a team on the No. 20. I think we’re just scratching the surface of what we’re capable of as a group and I’m excited to keep building with this team in 2027.”

Jones first joined JGR prior to the 2018 O’Reilly season after spending the previous three seasons at Richard Childress Racing. From 2018 to 2022, he piloted JGR’s No. 19 Toyota entry. During the five-year span, he notched his first five career victories, 35 top-five results, 84 top-10 results and 765 laps led. He also made the Playoffs during the span, finishing as high as sixth in the 2020 standings.

At the conclusion of the 2022 season, Jones spent the next two seasons driving at JR Motorsports before he reunited with JGR this past season. During the latter season, he scored two victories (Darlington Raceway in early April and Kansas Speedway in mid-September), two poles, eight top-five results, 13 top-10 results, 156 laps led and an average-finishing result of 14.2. He then made the Playoffs and finished a career-best fifth in the standings.

With his plans for next season set, Jones will enter his 12th consecutive year as a full-time competitor in the O’Reilly division and his 13th year of partnership with Menards. He will also remain paired with crew chief Sam McAulay, the latter of whom has worked with Jones since the Atlanta native’s reunion with JGR in 2025. Above all, Jones’ extension with JGR finalizes the organization’s 2027 O’Reilly lineup that will include Brent Crews, Taylor Gray and William Sawalich.

Through 358 starts in the O’Reilly Series, Jones has achieved eight victories, 15 poles, 53 top-five results, 145 top-10 results, 1,203 laps led and an average-finishing result of 15.4 as he continues the pursuit of his first series championship.

”Brandon really provides a veteran presence to our O’Reilly Series program, and we’re excited to have him return next season,” Heather Gibbs, co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, said. “He has always done such a great job representing Menards, and we look forward to continuing that partnership.”

Brandon Jones’ 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season resumes this upcoming Friday, August 28, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, for the Winn-Dixie 250. The event’s broadcast time is slated to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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Carson Kvapil to pilot JR Motorsports’ No. 8 entry for 2027 O’Reilly season
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