NHRA RELEASES 20-RACE SCHEDULE FOR UPCOMING 2027 SEASON

Upcoming season in NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will also feature year-long “50 Years of Force” celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 27, 2026) – Following an announcement of a return to a traditional schedule to start the year, NHRA announced the full 20-race schedule for the upcoming 2027 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

The 2027 campaign – which is NHRA’s 76th season – will also feature the season-long “50 Years of Force” celebration honoring legendary 16-time Funny Car world champion John Force. As a return to NHRA’s traditional roots, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will start and end the season at iconic In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip.

The year starts with the 67th annual NHRA Winternationals on Feb. 18-21 and finishes Nov. 11-14 with the 62nd annual In-N-Out Burger Finals at the legendary Pomona facility, with 18 races in between at standout facilities across the country.

Full details for the “50 Years of Force” celebrations, which will take place at all 20 races during the 2027 season, will be released in the coming weeks and months.

Following previously announced stops at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix (Feb. 26-28), Gainesville Raceway (March 11-14) and zMAX Dragway in Charlotte (April 2-4), NHRA will return to two facilities that hosted national events for the first time in 2026.

The NHRA Southern Nationals will head back to South Georgia Motorsports Park on April 30-May 2, while the NHRA Potomac Nationals will take place for a second straight year at Maryland International Raceway on May 21-23. Both tracks enjoyed successful events and sellout crowds this season, providing plenty of excitement for 2027.

In June, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series will race three times, starting with the NHRA New England Nationals on June 4-6 at New England Dragway, followed by the popular Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at picturesque Bristol Dragway on June 11-12. The month finishes in style with a return to Summit Motorsports Park for the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on June 24-27.

The annual trip to Route 66 Raceway near Chicago will get a July date in 2027, with the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK set for July 9-11.

Following an off week, NHRA teams will head out west for a thrilling two-week stretch, starting with the fan-favorite Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals on July 23-25 at Sonoma Raceway. That’s followed by a trip to Pacific Raceways and the Pacific Northwest for the Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals on July 30-Aug. 1.

The penultimate race of the regular season will again take place at Brainerd International Raceway, as one of the most unique stops on the NHRA tour will take place on Aug. 19-22.

The world’s biggest drag race kicks off September with a bang, as the prestigious 73rd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals is set for Sept. 1-6 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, putting the biggest names in the sport on drag racing’s grandest stage.

That leads into the Countdown to the Championship playoffs, which will again open with three straight race weekends at Martin, Mich., Rockingham, N.C. and St. Louis. The NHRA Great Lakes Nationals returns to U.S. 131 Motorsports Park on Sept. 17-19, with the NHRA Nationals at The Rock slated for Sept. 24-26 at Rockingham Dragway. The fast and furious start to the postseason also includes the NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals on Oct. 1-3 at World Wide Technology Raceway, which continues to be a popular Countdown stop.

The fastest 10 days in Texas is back at Texas Motorplex for the incredible Stampede of Speed, with the main event, the Texas NHRA FallNationals, set for Oct. 13-17 at the historic facility.

The playoffs will then close with annual races in Las Vegas and Pomona, as the NHRA stars will look to shine bright at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NHRA Las Vegas Nationals on Oct. 28-31. All roads lead to Pomona for the finale, as champions will be crowned to close out an epic 2027 NHRA season.

For more info on NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

2027 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Season Schedule

“50 Years of Force”

Feb. 18-21: 67th annual NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

Feb. 26-28: 42nd annual FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix

March 11-14: 58th annual NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fl.

April 2-4: 17th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

April 30-May 2: Second annual NHRA Southern Nationals, South Georgia Motorsports Park, Adel, Ga.

May 21-23: Second annual NHRA Potomac Nationals, Maryland International Raceway, Mechanicsville, Md.

June 4-6: 14th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 11-13: 26th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 24-27: 21st annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 9-11: 27th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

July 23-25: 39th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

July 30-Aug. 1: 38th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Seattle

Aug. 19-22: 45th annual NHRA Brainerd Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

Sept. 1-6: 73rd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

NHRA COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Sept. 17-19: Second annual NHRA Great Lakes Nationals, U.S. 131 Motorsports Park, Martin, Mich.

Sept. 24-26: Second annual NHRA Nationals at The Rock, Rockingham Dragway, Rockingham, N.C.

Oct. 1-3: 16th annual NAPA Auto Parts NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 13-17: 42nd annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Oct. 28-31: 27th annual NHRA Las Vegas Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Nov. 11-14: 62nd annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

For more ticket information, please visit www.nhra.com

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.