Liability vs. Full Coverage: Key Differences and Which is Best for You?

Choosing or changing car insurance can be frustrating; there are different types, each with their own unique monthly premiums. Ultimately, the right policy protects you from financial losses without making you pay for coverage you don’t need. For most drivers, this comes down to liability insurance versus full coverage. Understanding the pros and cons of each can help you compare full coverage quotes and decide which policy fits your vehicle and budget.

What is Liability Insurance?

Liability insurance focuses primarily on covering the costs you are legally responsible for in an accident that injures another person or damages their property. Generally speaking, it covers both bodily injury and property damage.

For example, if you’re responsible for an accident that damages another vehicle’s door, liability insurance can help pay for that repair, up to your policy limit. Additionally, if anyone suffers bodily injuries, liability insurance can also help cover those costs.

What liability insurance does not do is pay to repair or replace your own vehicle after an accident you are at fault for. Every state has its own insurance requirements; by only purchasing the legally required minimum, you can quickly and easily become vulnerable to expenses if damages exceed your policy limit.

What is Full Coverage Insurance?

While full coverage implies a certain thing, this type of insurance can vary greatly between insurance providers. Generally, it refers to a combination that covers liability, collisions, and other risks.

This means that with full coverage insurance, it will pay to repair your car and cover others after an accident. Additionally, it will pay medical expenses up to your policy limit. Other types of coverage are also included, such as theft, fire, and other miscellaneous damages to your vehicle.

Full coverage provides more protection than liability, which is why it comes with a higher premium.

Key Differences

Feature Liability Full Coverage Covers injuries you cause Yes Yes Covers property damage you cause Yes Yes Repairs your vehicle No Yes Covers Miscellaneous No Yes Typically Costs More No Yes

The exact protection depends greatly on your policy. If you’re looking for full coverage, review the terms rather than relying on the label ‘Full Coverage’.

When Does Each Make Sense?

Liability insurance is typically a valid choice for older vehicles with low value. If the cost of full coverage is a significant portion of the vehicle’s total value, it’s probably better to get liability insurance.

Liability insurance is also appealing for those who have enough savings to handle repairs on their own. By choosing only liability insurance, you must also accept the potential financial risk. Consider the following:

Vehicles Value

Annual Insurance Premium

Collision and Comprehensive deductibles

Ability to pay for a major repair

Conversely, full coverage makes a lot of sense for higher value vehicles. If your car is new, expensive, or financed, and an accident would be a significant financial burden, full coverage is the way to go.

Lenders and leasing companies also require full coverage because of the potential complications. Even if full coverage isn’t legally required, having protection against other forms of damage can provide peace of mind.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, there is no clear-cut answer. The main key is to compare the cost of coverage with the financial risk of going without full coverage. While a driver in an older vehicle may be fine with liability only, a newer, more expensive car would benefit much more from full coverage.

Start by reviewing your state’s minimum legal requirements, then compare that to your vehicle’s value. Shop around with many different providers to get the best idea of what each type of insurance will cost. The best policy for your needs might not be the cheapest one; it’s the coverage that balances protection with your financial situation.