The A1A Playbook: 3 Coastal Drives for 3 Types of Drivers

Interstate 95 is exhausting. You spend hours staring at concrete barriers, brake lights, and frustrated commuters. Turn off onto Florida’s State Road A1A? Whole different story.

Suddenly the lanes clear out. You get actual salt air through the window, wide-open Atlantic views, and a speed limit that lets you breathe. The road just hugs the coast, cutting through sleepy beach spots, older neighborhoods, and raw dunes. If you actually like driving for the sake of driving, A1A isn’t just a way to get somewhere. The road is the reason you came.

1. The Oceanfront Showcase: Palm Beach Corridor

If you prefer vintage scenes, large pictures of the sea and honest homes, then this stretch of the road is for you!

It’s as if one is driving straight into a postcard in Palm Beach, driving by A1A. Huge coconut palms on your left, raw Atlantic on your right. As you roll down South Ocean Boulevard, you’re passing historic Mediterranean-style mansions, gated estates, and Worth Avenue. Spots to pull over? There are numerous gaps in the beach along the road where you can park, turn off the engine, and just gaze at the water.

A good tip: don’t face the dreaded queues at the airport rental counters. Reach a car rental Hobe Sound Florida ahead of time instead. Get your keys locally, load your gear, and hit Palm Beach whenever you feel like it.

2. The Tunnel of Trees: Hobe Sound & Jupiter Island

If you want slow speeds, zero traffic, and real nature, head north toward Martin County.

Everything changes here. It gets quiet. Wild, even.

The road to Hobe Sound and Jupiter Island comes in under the canopy of banyans and coastal scrub, creating pockets of sunlight on the road. No big commercial trucks allowed. Speed limits stay low. You’ve got hidden spots like Blowing Rocks Preserve sitting right off the shoulder. Drop your windows, kill the radio, and just drive to the sound of the ocean.

3. The Old Florida Coquina Route: Flagler Beach to St. Augustine

Looking for a retro coast with non-stop blue ocean and local surf shacks, the northern run supplies it.

The asphalt is high on coquina ridges between Flagler Beach and St. Augustine. Translation? You get straight-shot ocean views through your windshield the whole way. You’ll roll past divey roadside seafood joints, weathered surf shops, and bright orange coquina rocks before hitting old St. Augustine.

Don’t feel like fighting for parking or messing with GPS? Book a ride through Getrentacar instead – let a local driver deal with the traffic while you just watch the coast go by.

Driver’s Checklist: Pre-Trip Hacks

There are a few simple tips for an enjoyable coastal drive:

Take the wheel wisely: Cruising with the top down sounds amazing until you actually try cramming beach chairs, coolers, and luggage into a tiny trunk. A compact SUV saves you that headache real fast.

Check tolls: Most A1A is free, but some of the bridges and connecting roads are tolled. Make sure to research your trip beforehand in order to determine what payments you should make along the way.

Timing is key: Early morning or an hour before the sun sets. Period. You avoid local traffic and have killer light on the ocean.

Final Turn

Highway A1A is proof that driving doesn’t have to suck. Leave the interstate behind. Pick a spot to start, set the GPS for the coast, and see where the road takes you.