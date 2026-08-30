Front Row Motorsports: Daytona International Speedway NCS Race Report – Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Daytona International Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Report

Daytona International Speedway 400

Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Event: Race 28 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

Length of Race: 166 laps over two hours, 40 minutes, 58 seconds

FRM Finish:

● Todd Gilliland (Started 33rd, Finished 19th / Running, completed 166 of 166 laps)

● Noah Gragson (Started 37th, Finished 26th / Running, completed 166 of 166 laps)

● Zane Smith (Started 34th, Finished 32nd / Running, completed 165 of 166 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Todd Gilliland (22nd)

Zane Smith (24th)

Noah Gragson (31st)

Todd Gilliland Key Takeaways

Stage One: 12th / Stage Two: 5th / Race Result: 19th

“An unfortunate result to a promising night,” said Gilliland. “Our Grillo’s Pickles Ford Mustang Dark Horse ran up front for a lot of the race, even leading a few laps, but it didn’t work out in our favor. We’ll take what we can from it and hopefully have it translate at Talladega, or even a mile-and-a-half.”

Noah Gragson Key Takeaways

Stage One: 26th / Stage Two: 28th / Race Result: 26th

“We had a really fast No. 4 Rush Truck Centers Ford Mustang Dark Horse today and were able to run inside the top five at one point,” said Gragson. “The fuel strategy didn’t work out for us in the end, but having the fastest lap in the race shows the speed we had. We’ll take the positives and keep building.”

Zane Smith Key Takeaways

Stage One: 25th / Stage Two: 3rd / Race Result: 32nd

“They knew we were there; we’ll get one of these soon,” said Smith. “Really proud of my guys and the car we brought, the strategy we had, everything went good except the last lap there. The finish isn’t what we want but we have a lot of good takeaways from tonight.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.