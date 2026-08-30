RCR NCS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet Team Survive Thrilling Overtime Finish to Earn Seventh-Place Result in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 7th

Start: 29th

Points: 25th

“Really proud of the entire No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet team at Daytona International Speedway, but we still have some work to do on speedway racing. It was pretty tough out there tonight. Track position does seem to be key with this package. Our Chevy was tight on exit to Turn 4 to start the race, but still very drive-able. In the final stage crew chief Richard Boswell had us pit early and it helped give us the fuel and track position needed to go home with a Top-10 finish.” -Austin Dillon

Austin Hill and the No. 33 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Show Speed at Daytona International Speedway Before Ultimately Finishing 27th

Finish: 27th

Start: 3rd

Points: 32nd

“Our Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet was really fast tonight and I wish the finish showed that. Just missed the mark a bit tonight with strategy. We had a great qualifying effort with us starting third, and after the green, we quickly got to the lead. The car was way too loose to make moves with the steering wheel and I couldn’t make the hard turns to block the runs at the end of that stage. We made good adjustments, drove back forward, and finished inside the top-10 at the end of Stage 2. We pitted with five other cars under green in the last stage, and unfortunately, we came off pit road last of the group and ended up losing the draft. A timely caution let us get our lap back for the overtime finish, but there wasn’t enough time to make up ground. Proud of all the prep the guys put in to bring a fast car to the track.” -Austin Hill