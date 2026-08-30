Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Daytona Coke Zero Sugar 400

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona Beach, Florida – August 29, 2026

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 MENARDS/MAYTAG FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 8TH STAGE 1: 9TH STAGE 2: 13TH FINISH: 6TH POINTS: 15TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric and the No. 2 Menards/Maytag Ford Mustang Dark Horse team secured their spot in The Chase for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a sixth-place finish in Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Cindric took the green flag from the eighth position and settled into the draft as the field spent much of the opening segment racing two-and-three-wide. He was scored 15th after 20 laps before working his way forward to finish Stage 1 in ninth, earning two stage points. Cindric reported that the No. 2 Ford started on the free side before building tight over the course of the run. The Menards/Maytag team called him to pit road for four tires and fuel during the stage break, and he lined up 14th for the start of Stage 2. The field continued to race in tight packs throughout the second segment, with Cindric maintaining position among the lead group. He finished Stage 2 in 13th while continuing to battle a similar handling condition, reporting that the car fired off loose before progressively building tight. Following another stop for four tires and fuel, Cindric lined up third for the start of the final stage. As the laps wound down, Cindric remained within striking distance of the leaders while positioning himself for a late push. He was running just outside the top 15 with 10 laps remaining before advancing to sixth when the caution came out with five laps to go. Cindric and the No. 2 team elected to stay on track under the late caution, putting him fifth for the overtime restart. He held his position among the lead pack over the final two-lap sprint and crossed the finish line sixth, securing his place in the postseason and recording a strong finish in the regular-season finale.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “Obviously, we had a strong Maytag/Menards Ford Mustang. We were able to get to the front when we needed to at times. I hate we weren’t able to capitalize and lead as many laps as we did in stage two to give ourselves a larger buffer for the final stage, but the guys did a great job of keeping me informed with what I needed to do to keep ourselves out front and get back to the front. Everything we needed to do we checked the boxes tonight.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 ADVANCE AUTO PARTS FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 19TH STAGE 1: 31ST STAGE 2: 1ST FINISH: 33RD POINTS: 2ND

RACE RUNDOWN: The finishing result was not indicative of the speed that Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang Dark Horse team showed in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. The defending race winner methodically worked his way through the field early in the race to contend for the lead at race’s end. After running outside the top 25 for much of the first 20 laps, Blaney advanced through the field by Lap 23 and reported that his car was a little tight and difficult to maneuver in traffic. Blaney narrowly avoided a multi-car crash near the end of Stage 1 and finished the stage in 31st position. Following the stage break, the No. 12 team continued making gains while working a fuel strategy. Blaney climbed to 15th by Lap 74 after spending time inside the top 10 earlier in the stage. With help from Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric and Joey Logano, Blaney surged to third on Lap 81 before taking the lead one lap later. After a fuel-only stop under caution, Blaney went on to win Stage 2. After topping off prior to the beginning of the final stage, Blaney steadily worked his way back toward the front while balancing fuel strategy, running 12th on Lap 127 and eighth by Lap 146. Unfortunately, Blaney was spun on the final lap during overtime, preventing a stronger finish. Despite the setback, the No. 12 team secured the No. 2 seed for the NASCAR Cup Series Chase, which begins next week at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

BLANEY’S THOUGHTS: “I think we had a really good Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang. The end was unfortunate. I’m looking forward to the Chase. It will be different from what we’ve had the last little bit. I really don’t think you’re just going to have to know that you’re not going to be able to really afford any mistakes. Things are going to fluctuate up and down, for sure.”

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 AUTOTRADER FORD MUSTANG DARK HORSE

START: 9TH STAGE 1: 3RD STAGE 2: 21ST FINISH: 18TH POINTS: 9TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Joey Logano and the No. 22 Autotrader Ford Mustang Dark Horse team battled through a fuel-saving strategy, and late-race chaos in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway to earn an 18th-place finish. After running inside the top 20 for much of the opening stage, Logano reported that his car was neutral but had the potential to gain speed as the race progressed, advancing to 17th by Lap 24. Logano crossed the line ninth at the end of Stage 1. The No. 22 team made significant gains in Stage 2, climbing into the top five by Lap 46 before falling back to 19th later in the run. Logano worked his way forward once again, running seventh on Lap 81 while drafting with Team Penske teammates Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney before advancing to third one lap later. After restarting fourth to begin the final stage, the team’s focus shifted to fuel conservation as Logano maintained his position while saving fuel. Crew chief Paul Wolfe made the call to keep the No. 22 Ford on track despite fuel concerns, and Logano successfully stretched his fuel load to the finish while skillfully avoiding late-race carnage. The three-time Cup Series champion ultimately brought the No. 22 Ford Mustang home in 18th place following an overtime finish. Logano will enter the NASCAR Cup Series Chase for the Championship as the No. 9 seed when the postseason begins next Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

LOGANO’S THOUGHTS: “I thought we had a really fast Autotrader Ford Mustang. I felt like the new package gave us more opportunities to pass and contend for the lead. The finish isn’t indicative of the speed we had today. I’m incredibly proud of the No. 22 team, and I’m looking forward to starting the Chase on a strong note.”

The NASCAR Cup Series Chase for the Championship kicks off at legendary Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Catch coverage of the Cook Out Southern 500 beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on USA, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.