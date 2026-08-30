TOYOTA RACING – NCS Daytona Post-Race Report – 08.29.26

REDDICK SCORES THIRD-PLACE RESULT IN DAYTONA

Six Camry Drivers Set to Compete in 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (August 29, 2026) – Daytona 500 winner Tyler Reddick earned a third-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway after finding himself leading the field late in Saturday night’s race.

Reddick is one of six Camry drivers to qualify for the Chase for the NASCAR Cup Series championship that begins next Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Denny Hamlin is the No. 1 seed heading into the 10-race championship run and is joined by fellow Toyota drivers Reddick (third), Ty Gibbs (fourth), Chase Briscoe (fifth), Christopher Bell (sixth) and Bubba Wallace (14th).

TOYOTA RACING Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Daytona International Speedway

Race 26 of 36 – 400 miles, 160 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Ryan Preece*

2nd, Daniel Suarez*

3rd, TYLER REDDICK

4th, Michael McDowell*

5th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

11th, DENNY HAMLIN

12th, HARRISON BURTON

13th, CHASE BRISCOE

15th, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

16th, COREY HEIM

17th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

20th, BUBBA WALLACE

34th, TY GIBBS

39th, ERIK JONES

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 3rd

How was your race today?

“I was just really hoping we were going to be better than third there. It’s going to be close on points with the 54 (Ty Gibbs) so I don’t know if we got him or not. I was hoping something good would happen there — I either wanted to win the race or pass the 54 in points. When the 38 (Zane Smith) threw that block, it’s just so late, if you lift, you’re not going to have the push and the momentum you need to stay with the front row. I was just in a spot where it’s like I couldn’t lift. Either I’m going to hit him or I’m going to get clear of him. Clipped him and lost some momentum there and lost some help.”

Are you ready to go and run for a championship starting next weekend at Darlington?

“That’s a nice positive to come out of the weekend for our Jordan Brand Toyota Camry. For us, I just would’ve loved to take another trip to victory lane here at Daytona. The thing that we were going to try and accomplish in a way I guess came to because we were up there in the mix. I just wish – I know Zane (Smith) got crossed up there and I’m guessing that’s where the 21 (Josh Berry) went – some of the help that I had behind me. You can’t lift in those moments, and you just hope if the blocks are thrown that you’re able to get square. If you can’t get clear, obviously the best thing possible is to be able to dodge the block and get alongside him. Just can’t lift in those moments. You try to keep the momentum going whether you’re pushing the winner or trying to be the winner.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Progressive Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 11th

Did you feel like you had a car that could come up toward the front at the end of tonight’s race?

“I thought we were going to be in a little better position because we saved so much fuel throughout that last run and was still able to get some track position, but I saw the car spinning and the field got jumbled up. Just a great job by NASCAR as a team for coming up with something different here. I thought it definitely was a change. Our car felt a little different. I didn’t think it was quite as log jammed as what it was in the past. If you wanted to get to the front I felt like you could. Just the way the stages worked out was interesting. In stage 2 and 3 fuel saving came into play. Just a decent, clean night overall for us. Had a few small things with the car that we’ve got to make sure we get right from a details perspective. Impressed with the team for all the hard work this season.”

Do you feel that sensation of a reset heading into the Chase?

“Oh, it’s reset. There’s many that have gained a lot of points here tonight. This is the time though that you’ve got to step up and find the next level and next gear. So, it’s on us to go out there and perform. We’ve got a great final 10 weeks ahead of us. This is the grind of the season, but you’ve gotta go give a little more now.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 13th

How was the new superspeedway package tonight?

“I thought the package was way better. Who knows if there’s still more to go, but I thought compared to what we had it was really good. You could make moves and make passes. It was more like traditionally how you would race here. The fuel saving was still there, but it was just how the stages wind up. You have to save fuel to not have to pit so I don’t know what they can do to fix that part of it. If the stages were short enough, I think we would just run as hard as we could and it would be really, really good. Not sure how to fix that, but definitely interesting how it all plays out.”

What is your outlook heading into the Chase?

“I’m really excited. Obviously, I feel like it’s some great tracks for us to be able to get to fifth in points from being 37th I think in week four or five, I think it shows how strong we’ve been. I’m really looking forward to it. I feel like we’re definitely going to be in contention and just have to put 10 really good weeks together. I feel like if we can do that, we’ll be in the mix.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 17th

Did you accomplish what you wanted to today heading into the Chase?

“I mean, not really. We obviously wanted to maintain the fifth position in the standings. We were vulnerable to a couple of the guys tonight. Just wasn’t competitive tonight. In the second stage, I got up there in position for stage points and I just made a couple bad moves that took us out of stage points. Then, there at the end, we were still in position to finish ahead of (Chase) Briscoe and then the yellow flag worked in their favor. Could’ve been worse, but it’s five points in the grand scheme of things.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 Columbia PFG Toyota Camry XSE, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 20th

How was your race and what is your outlook heading to Darlington and the start of the Chase?

“Kind of an uneventful day. It got really sketchy there at the end. Good to be in the Playoffs – obviously wanted to be higher than 14th. Our team is way stronger than what the picture paints right now. I’m excited for the next 10 weeks. Some really good tracks coming up for us. I’m really excited to go back to Darlington after the speed we had in the spring. Just for tonight though, our Columbia Toyota Camry was I thought really good. It was just kind of when we needed to bob everyone else weaved and just didn’t play our cards right so it’s unfortunate. Just trying to get a better understanding of what I need to do in the car.”

ERIK JONES, No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Finishing Position: 39th

What happened in the incident that took you out of the race?

“I couldn’t tell. The 77 (Carson Hocevar) just spun up the track there. I knew he was coming back across the track, and I was just trying to get down but it’s tough with all the traffic and as fast as you’re going. I hate it. I thought we were in a good spot – trying to put ourselves in a good spot – and just where we needed to be and it didn’t work out. That’s superspeedway racing. The Dollar Tree Camry was fast – it just didn’t work out.”

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