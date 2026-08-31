Front Row Motorsports: Darlington Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Darlington Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Track: Darlington Raceway

Track Size / Surface: 1.3-miles / Asphalt

Track Location: Darlington, South Carolina

Race Date: September 6, 2026

Race Start Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Race Information: 367 Laps (Stages – 115 / 230 / 367) – 501.32 Miles

Television: USA

Radio: SiriusXM / MRN

Event Notes:

27th points-paying event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. 29th on-track event overall this season for the series.

Second NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway this season.

First race of The Chase, the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

No. 4 Team Details

Driver: Noah Gragson

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Primary Sponsor: Southeastern Equipment and Supply / Tennant Company Robotics

Standings: 31st

Recent Season Results:

Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 26th

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 10th

Richmond Raceway (August 15) – 18th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 6

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 21.8

Recent Results:

2026 (March) – 26th

2025 (August) – 14th

Driver and Team Event Notes

In six previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington Raceway, Noah Gragson has brought home two top-15 finishes, finishing 14th in both the May 2024 event and August 2025 event.

In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Gragson has two wins, five top-five finishes, and seven top-10 finishes in eight starts at the track.

Southeastern Equipment and Supply / Tennant Company Robotics Event Notes

Southeastern Equipment and Supply / Tennant Company Robotics will partner with Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team, making their NASCAR debut with Front Row Motorsports.

Southeastern Equipment and Supply is a leading provider of new and reconditioned commercial cleaning equipment, offering reliable solutions from trusted brands such as Tennant, at competitive prices. Its reconditioned equipment comes backed by an exclusive SES Certified Warranty, providing customers with added confidence in their purchase.

﻿Based in West Columbia, South Carolina, Southeastern Equipment and Supply operates from a 60,000-square-foot facility that includes a showroom, service center and equipment reconditioning operation. The company ships equipment across all 50 states, and internationally, with an extensive inventory of used equipment ranging from upright vacuums and auto scrubbers to street sweepers.

Southeastern Equipment and Supply also provides factory-authorized service for nearly every major make and model, backed by more than 100 years of combined equipment service experience.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Primary Sponsor: Ruedebusch Development & Construction

Standings: 22nd

Recent Season Results:

Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 19th

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 21st

Richmond Raceway (August 15) – 30th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 9

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 19.4

Recent Results:

2026 (March) – 23rd

2025 (August) – 26th

Driver and Team Event Notes

In nine previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington Raceway, Todd Gilliland has scored four top-15 finishes, with his best finishing position occurring in the May 2023 event, when he finished 11th.

Gilliland also has three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track, with his best finish occurring in the September 2021 event, when he finished fourth.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Event Notes

Ruedebusch Development & Construction will join Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the company’s fourth primary race of the season.

Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for businesses, to finding the perfect piece of land for your new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch helps every step of the way.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Zane Smith

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Primary Sponsor: Aaron’s Rent to Own

Standings: 24th

Recent Season Results:

Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 32nd

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 13th

Richmond Raceway (August 15) – 36th

Driver Track History (NASCAR Cup Series)

Starts: 5

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-10 Finishes: 0

Laps Led: 0

Average Finish: 21.0

Recent Results:

2026 (March) – 22nd

2025 (August) – 13th

Driver and Team Event Notes

In five NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington Raceway, Smith’s best finish at the track occurred in April 2025, finishing 12th in the event.

In his five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track, Smith has recorded two top-10 finishes, in September 2021 and May 2022.

Aaron’s Rent to Own Event Notes

This will be Aaron’s Rent to Own 13th primary sponsorship race of the season.

Aaron’s Rent to Own will run a special scheme for the Sunday night race, bringing back the Aaron’s Dream Machine, which was announced on social media on Tuesday, August 25, with a video featuring former Aaron’s Dream Machine driver, Michael Waltrip.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.