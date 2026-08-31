The Mobil 1 brand, 23XI Racing and O’Reilly Auto Parts Turn Every Postseason Victory into a Fan Win with “We Win, You Win” Sweepstakes

Every 23XI Racing victory during the NASCAR Chase for the Championship unlocks a Charlotte race weekend for one lucky fan, with an added $2,311 prize if the team captures the championship*

WHAT: This NASCAR postseason, when 23XI Racing wins, fans win too. The Mobil 1TM brand today launched its “We Win, You Win” sweepstakes across North America, giving fans the chance to turn every 23XI Racing victory during the NASCAR Chase for the Championship (The Chase) into a race weekend of their own.

For each race won by a 23XI Racing driver during The Chase, the Mobil 1 brand, O’Reilly Auto Parts and 23XI Racing will award one lucky fan a trip to Charlotte, the home of NASCAR, for a VIP race weekend experience*. And, if a 23XI Racing driver captures the NASCAR Cup Series championship, each trip winner will also receive a $2,311 cash prize*.

With a new grand prize winner unlocked by every 23XI Racing victory*, fans have even more reason to cheer on Bubba Wallace, Corey Heim, Riley Herbst and Tyler Reddick throughout the postseason.

HOW TO ENTER: From Aug. 26 through Nov. 15, NASCAR fans can enter the “We Win, You Win” sweepstakes at Mobil1.com/23XIracetowin. Fans can also enter by purchasing a qualifying 5-quart bottle of Mobil 1 motor oil at participating O’Reilly Auto Parts locations*. Every eligible entrant will receive a custom, limited-edition Mobil 1 and 23XI Racing poster*. Additionally, fans who enter with a qualifying purchase at O’Reilly Auto Parts will receive even more: a $10 O’Reilly Auto Parts gift card, a Tyler Reddick die-cast car and five bonus sweepstakes entries*.

To learn more about “We Win, You Win,” please visit Mobil1.com/23XIracetowin or follow along @mobil1racing.

ATTRIBUTABLE QUOTES:

“When 23XI Racing wins, we want fans to feel like they’re winning right alongside them,” said Kelli H. Wright, Director of Lubricants Global Markets. “The ‘We Win, You Win’ sweepstakes brings together the Mobil 1 brand, 23XI Racing and O’Reilly Auto Parts to turn the excitement of Victory Lane into something fans can experience for themselves. Every win creates another opportunity to reward the people who bring so much energy and passion to our sport*.”

“Our fans are a huge part of everything we do, and it’s exciting to have a program that rewards them every time we end up in Victory Lane,” says Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing*. “With the ‘We Win, You Win’ sweepstakes, every win means another fan gets an unforgettable race weekend experience, which gives us even more to race for during The Chase.*”

*Terms and conditions apply. While supplies last. Visit Mobil1.com/23XIracetowin for the full terms and conditions.