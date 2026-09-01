NHRA U.S. NATIONALS: ELITE MOTORSPORTS EVENT PREVIEW

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 01, 2026) — Elite Motorsports, is heading to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the biggest event of the year: the 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals. As the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series regular season draws to its thrilling conclusion, the mega-team enters the historic venue with momentum, championship positioning, and a long legacy of success at “The Big Go.”

NHRA’s Most Prestigious Drag Race

Known simply as “The Big Go,” the NHRA U.S. Nationals stands unchallenged as the crown jewel of drag racing. For over seven decades, victory at Indianapolis Raceway Park has defined legacies and solidified Hall of Fame careers. Winning an NHRA national event is an extraordinary feat, but hoisting the Wally trophy on Labor Day Monday carries unmatched prestige, a permanent place in motorsports history and, points and a half rewards just before the reset for the NHRA Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s six-race playoffs. For Elite Motorsports, Indy isn’t just another stop on the tour—it is the ultimate proving ground where legends are made.

Dominance at The Big Go

Elite Motorsports enters Indianapolis with a storied history of conquering the drag racing mecca:

Erica Enders: The six-time Pro Stock world champion made history at the U.S. Nationals in 2025, capturing her milestone 50th career national event victory (49th in Pro Stock). The win, her fourth at the event (2025, 2021, 2020, 2015) not only extended her record as the winningest female driver in all of motorsports but also her record as the winningest female driver in NHRA history at the sport’s premier event.

Jeg Coughlin Jr.: Known as the natural, Jeg Jr., a six-time world champion (five-time in Pro Stock) has also tallied four victories at Indianapolis Raceway park. His most recent was during the amended 2020 COVID season but he has wins at The Big Go in 2009, 2002 and 2000.

“From the time I was a kid, waiting for National Dragster to come in the mail, the U.S. Nationals has always been the pinnacle of NHRA Drag Racing,” Jeg Jr. said. “The racers from around the country, the manufacturer’s attendance and of course the massive crowds always made this race extra special. This year will be no exception for myself and the Elite Motorsports team. We have made several transitions in our approach and we’re looking to settle in for improved runs and putting ourselves in championship contention, all the while looking to secure another coveted U.S. Nationals victory.”

Aaron Stanfield: In 2024, Aaron Stanfield further solidified himself as one of the most versatile drivers in the sport when he made history as the first driver to score a double victory at the U.S. Nationals when he won in Factory X and Pro Stock, the wins were also his 29th and 30th national event victories of his career. ﻿

“I think everyone looks forward to this race. The U.S. Nationals marks the end of the regular season and it marks it in a big way: points and a half, extra qualifying and an extra day at the track and knowing the points reset after the weekend. It’s a huge deal not just for the history of the event, but for what it means for the season,” Aaron said. “Winning the U.S. Nationals puts you in the history books. Besides winning the championship, a victory at The Big Go is probably the next biggest thing you could do in NHRA. I’ve been fortunate enough to win in multiple categories, doubling up in Pro Stock and Factory Stock Showdown in 2024 was probably one of the coolest moments.”

Greg Stanfield: Long before his son Aaron’s victories in 2024, veteran driver Greg Stanfield carved out his own winning legacy at the U.S. Nationals when he picked up a win in Pro Stock in 2010. The five-time Super Stock world champion and former Factory X Champion also won the prestigious event in Factory X in 2023. Greg, who sits third in the Pro Stock points after two victories already this season, secured his spot in the NHRA Countdown to the Championship after the NHRA Brainerd Nationals.

Competition at the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park begins with five rounds of qualifying Friday at 6:15 p.m., Saturday at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. and Sunday at Noon and 2:45 p.m. Eliminations will be held on Labor Day Monday at 10 a.m. Television coverage of the event will start with two qualifying shows Sunday at 3:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET. Eliminations will begin to air Monday at noon on FS1 before switching to FOX at 2 p.m. ET.