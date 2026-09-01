TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 09.01.26

This Week in Motorsports: August 31 – Sept. 6, 2026

NCS/NOAPS: Darlington Raceway – Sept. 5-6

ARCA NATIONAL: DuQuoin State Fairgrounds (Illinois) – Sept. 5

ARCA WEST: All-American Speedway (California) – Sept. 5

OFF-ROAD: Crandon International Speedway (Wisconsin) – Sept. 5-6

PLANO, Texas (Sept. 1, 2026) – TOYOTA RACING has a busy Labor Day weekend ahead across the country in both stock cars and off-road racing. NASCAR’s Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series each begin their ‘Chase’ as the postseason begins, with the weekend culminating Sunday night in the Crown Jewel Southern 500. Meanwhile, the ARCA Menards Series is in action at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in Illinois, and the West Series is taking on All-American Speedway in California.

Finally, Championship Off-Road reaches its penultimate event weekend of 2026, heading back to Crandon International Speedway in Wisconsin for the second time this season.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPS

Cup Series begins ‘The Chase’… Six Toyota Camry XSE teams begin their journey for the NASCAR Cup Series championship this weekend at Darlington Raceway as ‘The Chase’ begins. This is the most drivers Toyota has put in a post-season format in its history. Denny Hamlin leads the Cup Series point standings to begin the postseason, holding a 25-point lead over second place. He’s followed by Tyler Reddick (third), Ty Gibbs (fourth), Chase Briscoe (fifth), Christopher Bell (sixth) and Bubba Wallace (14th) in ‘The Chase’ this season. Each of the six Toyota drivers are after their first career Cup Series championships during the postseason.

Reddick seeks Darlington sweep … Back in April, Reddick took home the checkered flag in the first race at Darlington Raceway in 2026, his fourth of five wins so far this season, and fourth in the first six races during his incredible opening stretch to the season. The driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing comes back for a season sweep at the 1.366-mile oval and to claim a Crown Jewel win in the Southern 500. Reddick looks to continue his strong streak at Darlington, entering the weekend with four consecutive top-10s, as well as five in the last six Darlington races.

Briscoe aims for Southern 500 three-peat … Briscoe returns to Darlington in search of his third consecutive Southern 500 win this Sunday night to properly kick off the Cup Series postseason that ironically carries his namesake. In last year’s Southern 500 win, behind the wheel of his No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR), Briscoe led 309 of 367 laps in a dominating victory.

Jones, Gray begin their championship quest … JGR’s Brandon Jones and Taylor Gray begin their chase for the O’Reilly Series title this weekend in Darlington. Jones starts ‘The Chase’ sixth in the championship point standings, while Gray will roll off 11th to begin the postseason. Like their Toyota teammates in the Cup Series, both Jones and Gray are after their first O’Reilly Series titles.

Burton makes 100th start with Toyota … Like Nemechek in the Cup Series, Harrison Burton will make his 100th O’Reilly Series start with Toyota on Saturday. In his 99 previous starts with Toyota, the driver of the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing has four wins, 26 top-fives and 52 top-10s. Returning to Darlington this weekend, Burton will make his seventh career O’Reilly Series start there, where he has one top-five and three top-10s, as well as completing every lap in those previous six starts.

Jones eager to continue Darlington success … Brandon Jones begins his Chase for the O’Reilly Series championship this weekend at a favorable track in Darlington. The driver of the No. 20 Toyota GR Supra for JGR enters the weekend with three top-10s in the last four Darlington races, including his win in 2025 and a runner-up result this spring. Jones holds two wins, four top-fives and eight top-10s in 16 career Darlington starts, as well as the pole in 2022.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series + West

Bollman, Annunziata continue championship fight … With four races remaining in the 2026 ARCA Menards Series season, Jake Bollman and Thomas Annunziata take their championship battle to the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds this weekend. The Nitro Motorsports teammates are separated by just five points entering this weekend, with Bollman holding that slight edge over Annunziata. Bollman has finished inside the top-10 in all but one race this season, while Annunziata has a similar streak, with a top-10 result in all but two of the 16 races so far.

Lovell and Robinson take on All-American … As the ARCA Menards Series West arrives at All-American Speedway in Roseville, California, Nitro Motorsports brings three entries in search of victory. Mia Lovell will pilot the No. 15 Toyota Camry this weekend for Nitro for her ninth start of 2026, where she has two top-fives and five top-10s so far this season. Will Robinson will be in the No. 25 for his third West Series start this season and his first since Colorado National Speedway in May.

Championship Off-Road

Greaves looking to reclaim points lead … Entering this weekend in Crandon, Wisconsin, CJ Greaves sits second in the PRO4 category point standings, just five points behind the lead. Greaves has two event weekends remaining in the 2026 season to reclaim the points lead and capture his sixth consecutive, and 11th overall, PRO4 championship. CJ’s father, Johnny Greaves, comes into the weekend fifth in the standings after capturing victory in Race 1 in Bark River, Michigan, last time out.

About Toyota

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For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.