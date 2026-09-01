What New Zealand’s 15-Licence Online Casino Market Means for Racing Fans

Racing fans are used to following two contests at once: what happens on the track and how the odds move around it. In New Zealand, another contest is now taking shape away from the circuit as online casino operators compete for a limited place in the country’s regulated market.

The distinction matters because many international wagering apps place race markets, sports betting, and casino games within the same digital ecosystem. New Zealand regulates race and sports betting separately, but the Online Casino Gambling Act 2026 will still affect which casino brands racing audiences can access, how those brands advertise, and what safeguards users encounter when moving between gambling products.

The Act came into force on 1 May, and the first licensing round is under way for a regulated market expected to become fully operational in 2027. An industry analysis of the rollout describes the timetable as a deliberate effort to put licensing scrutiny, consumer protection, and system readiness ahead of a faster launch.

For operators, the immediate issue is scarcity. Up to 15 licences will be available, each tied to one brand and valid for as long as three years. A renewal may run for a further five years, but no person can hold or exercise significant influence over more than three licences.

Why the Licence Race Matters Beyond Casino Players

For SpeedwayMedia readers, the immediate relevance is visibility and trust. A race fan may encounter casino content through the same app, sponsorship campaign, or advertising feed used to follow wagering markets. Once the licensed system is operational, a public register, registration icon, and audio mark should make it easier to tell whether the casino side of that experience has New Zealand approval.

The rules may also change the commercial backdrop around racing coverage. Online casino advertising is prohibited during the transition, and the future regime rules out affiliate marketing and paid endorsements. That creates a clearer boundary for publishers, content creators, and audiences who regularly see gambling brands around major sporting events.

The Racing Integrity Question

The connection is not limited to advertising. New Zealand’s Racing Integrity Board has warned that online gaming and racebook products have a close relationship, particularly when offshore operators place casino games, crypto deposits, and wagering on New Zealand races inside the same platform.

An AGBrief report on the board’s work says dozens of crypto-enabled brands accept bets on New Zealand racing while operating outside the domestic system. The concerns include limited integrity-data sharing, weak reporting obligations, and operators benefiting from race products without contributing to the systems that help protect the sport.

For racing fans, that makes the casino licensing debate more than a question of which brands receive permission to operate. It sits alongside a wider effort to distinguish supervised gambling businesses from offshore services that may combine casino and racing products while remaining difficult for local authorities to monitor.

A Three-Stage Route to Market

The first expression-of-interest window closed on 14 August 2026. The DIA is assessing those submissions before an ascending-clock auction expected in September. In that format, the price rises in steps until the number of remaining bidders matches the licences available.

Winning an auction does not produce a licence automatically. It gives a bidder the right to submit a full application. The final stage requires a business plan and detailed strategies covering advertising, consumer protection, harm prevention, compliance, and other matters requested by the Secretary for Internal Affairs.

That distinction matters because commercial strength is only one part of the test. Applicants must show access to at least NZ$7.5 million in capital at the expression-of-interest stage, while ownership, key officers, compliance history, and the ability to meet New Zealand’s operating standards remain subject to scrutiny.

What a New Zealand Licence Will Change

The new regime is intended to replace the current offshore-led environment with a smaller group of identifiable operators under local supervision. For racing followers who also compare an NZ real money online casino, the practical differences will extend beyond the presence of familiar slots or live table games. A licensed brand will need verified customer accounts, approved payment and withdrawal processes, a complaints system, and auditable records. Those controls become particularly relevant when one account or app presents several types of wagering side by side.

Licensed platforms will also have to display a registration icon and play an audio mark so customers can recognise an authorised service. The regulator plans to maintain a public register, giving players a direct way to check a brand’s status rather than relying on marketing language alone.

Player Controls Become Product Requirements

The supporting regulations turn safer-gambling measures into operating requirements. Platforms must support limits on gambling time, deposits, and spend, along with breaks in play, time-outs, and pop-up alerts. Self-exclusion, problem-gambling monitoring, and trained personnel are also built into the framework.

Customer identity and age must be verified before full access is allowed. Credit contracts and specified credit-based payment methods are prohibited, and the rules cover how deposits and withdrawals are handled. The regulations also restrict inducements, autoplay, network progressive jackpots, and certain features considered likely to intensify play.

These measures will affect product design as much as compliance documentation. Operators competing for a licence must be able to demonstrate that account controls, payment systems, game configuration, and record keeping work together in a way the regulator can inspect.

Advertising Opens Later, Under Tight Limits

Online casino advertising to New Zealand customers remains prohibited during the transition. Licensed operators are expected to gain limited advertising rights after the three-stage process is complete, but affiliate marketing and paid endorsements are prohibited under the new framework. Advertising must also be identifiable, age-appropriate, and carry prescribed harm-minimisation messages.

The distinction is important for publishers and readers who follow wagering products around race weekends. SpeedwayMedia’s guide to how motorsports betting markets work focuses on odds, bankroll habits, and race-week decisions. Online casino access and promotion will sit under a separate New Zealand structure, even when both products appear on the same screen.

The commercial overlap is still relevant. Entain, which operates through a long-term partnership with TAB NZ, has indicated that it intends to compete for online casino licences. Its existing technology, customer relationships, and role in funding racing and sports show why the casino rollout will be watched beyond the traditional gaming sector, even though a casino licence would not authorise race or sports betting.

The December Deadline Will Reshape the Field

From 1 December 2026, providers that have not applied for a licence must stop offering online casino gambling in New Zealand. Successful auction bidders with applications under review may continue under an exemption, but they cannot advertise while a decision is pending. If an application is refused, the provider must exit the market.

The licensing race will therefore narrow the market before final licences are issued. Capital and auction strategy will influence who reaches the application stage, but suitability, technical controls, and readiness for local oversight will determine who can stay.

For New Zealand, the central test is whether a capped market can make offshore online casino activity easier to identify, supervise, and challenge. For racing audiences, the benefit should be a clearer line between regulated race betting and the casino products that may sit beside it, together with greater scrutiny of operators that use New Zealand racing as part of an offshore gambling offer. For operators, the next few months are less about a simple bid for access than a test of whether their brands, systems, and governance can withstand a domestic regulatory review.