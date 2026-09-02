ARCA Menards West at All American Speedway: NAPA Auto Parts 150 Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame Pre-race Notes

THE RACE: NAPA Auto Parts 150 Presented by

The West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame

THE PLACE: All American Speedway

THE DATE: Saturday, September 5, 2026

THE TIME: 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT

TV: FloRacing, Live

ARCA Menards Series West at All American Speedway:

NAPA Auto Parts 150 Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame

Pre-race Notes

After two consecutive road course races, the ARCA Menards Series West returns to the bullrings in the NAPA Auto Parts 150 Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame at All American Speedway, the ninth round of 13 scheduled for 2026. It will be the 28th West race at All American Speedway since 1977.

Trevor Huddleston (No. 50 High Point Racing / Racecar Factory Ford), the 2024 winner at All American Speedway, leads the ARCA Menards West standings into the NAPA Auto Parts 150 Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame by 18 points over Mason Massey (No. 19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet). Huddleston and Massey have each won twice this season; Huddleston has scored wins at Shasta Speedway and Colorado National Speedway, the two most recent oval track races, while Massey won the season opener at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway and the most recent event on the road course at Portland International Raceway.

Robbie Kennealy (No. 1 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford) is the defending winner at All American Speedway and comes into this year’s race with six straight top-ten finishes that has moved him to third in the ARCA Menards West standings. Kennealy is 33 points out of the lead and 15 points behind Massey for second with five races remaining.

Cole Denton (No. 71 Jan’s Towing / Jan’s Racing Ford) dropped to fourth in the ARCA Menards West standings after a tough day at Portland that saw him finish 16th. Denton has one other finish outside the top ten, a 24th-place finish at Phoenix Raceway, but his other finishes have been stellar. Denton also has two wins on the season, at Tucson Speedway and Tri-City Raceway, a runner-up finish at Shasta Speedway, and a fourth-place finish at Sonoma Raceway.

Hailie Deegan (No. 16 Columbia Bank Chevrolet) heads to All American Speedway coming off her best finish of the season, third, at Portland. Deegan started from the pole and finished second in her last start at All American in 2019.

Mia Lovell (No. 15 Pine Health Toyota) looks to bounce back from a hard-fought eleventh-place finish at Portland and return to the top five at All American. Lovell has had a hot summer with two consecutive top-five finishes, a third at Tri-City and a career-best second at Sonoma, and she started on the front row at Portland.

Eric Johnson, Jr. (No. 5 Pacific Office Automation Toyota) heads back to the bullrings after turning in the two most consistent finishes on the two road courses. Johnson finished third at Sonoma and fifth at Portland and he had another third-place effort at Tucson.

Kenna Mitchell (No. 13 Sinister Diesel / Berco Building Materials Ford) will make her second career West start driving for 2023 ARCA Menards West owner champion Kelly Souza’s Central Coast Racing team. Mitchell, from Loomis, California, finished eighth in her debut at Shasta Speedway earlier this season.

Joey Iest (No. 88 Shockwave Marine Suspension Seating Systems Ford) will make his third appearance of the season driving for his long-time team owner Mike Naake. Iest, who finished seventh in the season opener at Kern and then 15th at Shasta after mechanical problems sidelined him early in the race. Iest is a former West winner, collecting his first career victory at Colorado National Speedway in 2021.

Previous ARCA Menards West winners at All American Speedway include Sunmer McKnight (1977), Jim Insolo (1978), Tim Williamson (1979), Jim Robinson (1981), Jim Bown (1982), Eric Holmes (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011), Jason Bowles (2008), Paulie Harraka (2009, 2010), Jason Fensler (2011), Dylan Kwasniewski (2012), Cameron Hayley (2013), Christian PaHud (2014), Gracin Raz (2015), Ryan Partridge (2016), Michael Self (2017), Cole Rouse (2018), Jagger Jones (2019), Gio Scelzi (2020), PJ Pedroncelli (2021), Cole Moore (2022), Kaden Honeycutt (2023), Trevor Huddleston (2024), and Robbie Kennealy (2025).

Michael Self holds the ARCA Menards West track qualifying record at All American Speedway, set in 2017, at 13.412 seconds/89.383 miles per hour.

Trevor Huddleston holds the ARCA Menards West track race record at All American Speedway, set in 2025, at 80.849 miles per hour.

ARCA Menards Series West races at All American have been extended into overtime on seven previous occasions, the most recent in 2021 in a race won by PJ Pedroncelli. Should the race be extended into overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a two-lap “green-white-checkered” finish. Should the caution be displayed after the white flag has been shown, there will be unlimited attempts at a one-lap “green and white together” finish.

The NAPA Auto Parts 150 Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame is set for 10:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm PT on Saturday, September 5. The race will be streamed live on FloRacing. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.