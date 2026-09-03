Jason Kitzmiller Takes Top-10 ARCA Streak to DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

Du Quoin, Ill. — On the strength of back-to-back top-10 finishes at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and Madison (Wis.) International Speedway, veteran driver Jason Kitzmiller is armed with momentum for his return to the DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in Sunday night’s Audubon Park 100.

The annual Labor Day weekend tradition, which closes out the historic DuQuoin State Fair, will see the ARCA Menards Series tackle the one-mile dirt oval for its second and final dirt-track race of the year as the 2026 season enters its closing stretch.

In last Friday night’s Atlas 200, Kitzmiller built upon his recent short-track success after qualifying 11th. Throughout the 200-lap race, adjustments enhanced the maneuverability and overall balance of his No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet, allowing him to climb to ninth and secure his ninth top-10 finish of the season.

With six top-10 finishes in the last nine races — including his current run of two consecutive top-10s following a three-race stretch outside the top 10 — Kitzmiller returns to the southern Illinois dirt track looking to improve upon last September’s performance and carry his renewed momentum through the season finale later this month at Kansas Speedway.

“We have been able to put together two solid races in a row, and that consistency is exactly what we need as the season winds down,” said Kitzmiller.

“DuQuoin gives us another opportunity to build on that momentum and improve upon what we accomplished there last year. If we continue executing, minimizing mistakes and bringing home strong finishes, we can carry this momentum all the way through Kansas.”

Just two weeks ago, Kitzmiller made his second start at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., where West Virginia native matched his 2025 effort with another top-10 finish at DuQuoin’s sister dirt track. While the result extended his success on the dirt, finishing in the back half of the top-10 left the family-owned team wanting more.

“We were pleased to leave Springfield with another top-10 finish, but we also know there was more on the table,” added Kitzmiller. “Our expectations continue to grow, and we do not want to become satisfied with simply finishing inside the top 10. We want to contend closer to the front and give ourselves an opportunity to challenge for a top-five finish.”

Although Springfield and DuQuoin each present their own distinct challenges, the similarities between the two one-mile dirt ovals should allow Kitzmiller and the A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team to apply valuable information gathered during their most recent dirt-track outing.

From managing the changing track conditions to maintaining the balance and durability of the No. 97 Chevrolet, every lesson learned at Springfield could prove beneficial when the green flag waves Sunday night.

“There are definitely things we learned at Springfield that we can carry into DuQuoin,” added Kitzmiller. “The track will change throughout the evening, so we have to stay ahead of it, communicate well and make the right adjustments. We also need to manage the race car, keep it cool, avoid overheating and make sure we are still in contention when the race reaches its deciding stages.”

With only a handful of races remaining in the 2026 season, the fight is on for Kitzmiller to overtake Isabella Robusto for third in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings. Robusto enters DuQuoin holding a slim six-point advantage over the Petersburg, W.Va., native, placing added importance on every position earned Sunday night.

“Six points is not a lot, but every position matters at this stage of the season,” said Kitzmiller. “Our focus has to remain on executing our race and maximizing every opportunity.

“If we can continue delivering strong, consistent performances, we will give ourselves a chance to close that gap and accomplish our goal of finishing third in the championship.”

Much like he has throughout his sophomore full-time ARCA Menards Series campaign, the veteran and versatile Kitzmiller has leaned heavily on crew chief and 10-time ARCA champion Frank Kimmel for guidance while navigating the challenges of the demanding 2026 schedule.

DuQuoin will be no different.

Kimmel made 24 career starts at the southern Illinois dirt track, earning five victories, 13 top-five finishes and 18 top-10s. With more than 2,400 competitive laps around the one-mile clay oval, his extensive knowledge and experience will again be valuable as the team looks to extend its recent momentum.

“Frank’s record at DuQuoin speaks for itself,” added Kitzmiller. “He knows how the track changes, what the car needs throughout the race and how to put yourself in position to contend at the finish.

“Having someone with more than 2,400 laps of experience there guiding our team is a tremendous advantage, and I plan to lean heavily again on his knowledge throughout the weekend.”

For the 10th time this season, Kitzmiller will compete alongside his son, reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion Isaac Kitzmiller, who will make his DuQuoin State Fairgrounds debut carrying the momentum of back-to-back top-six finishes.

The teenager followed his runner-up performance at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with another impressive sixth-place effort last Friday night at Madison International Speedway.

“Isaac has done an incredible job over the last two races, and I’m extremely proud of the consistency and maturity he continues to show,” said Kitzmiller.

﻿“DuQuoin will be another new challenge for him, but his performance at

Springfield proved how quickly he can adapt to racing on dirt. Sharing the track with him for the 10th time this season will be special, and hopefully, we can both continue our momentum with another strong night.”

Returning for a second consecutive season, Carter Machinery will serve as the primary partner aboard Kitzmiller’s No. 97 Chevrolet, promoting the Caterpillar® (Cat®) brand in Sunday night’s Audubon Park 100 at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

Carter Machinery’s humble beginnings date back to 1928, serving customers throughout Virginia and southeastern West Virginia. As customer needs evolved, the company expanded its offerings by adding new products, services and locations, with significant growth following its 2020 acquisition of Alban Tractor Company.

Today, Carter Machinery’s footprint spans the Mid-Atlantic, with more than 30 locations across Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. The company sells, rents and supports the full line of Cat® equipment, engines and electric power generation systems, backed by strong parts availability, a diverse rental fleet and an expert service team committed to customer success.

Continued investment in people, infrastructure, technology and tooling has positioned Carter Machinery as one of Caterpillar’s premier dealers in North America and around the globe.

“We’re excited to welcome Carter Machinery and the Cat® brand back on board for the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds,” said Kitzmiller.

“The Midwest has a proud agricultural and industrial heritage, and it is always special to compete in a region where hardworking farmers, contractors and businesses depend on equipment they can trust every day.

“There is also a natural connection between the Cat® brand and racing on dirt. Cat® equipment is built to move dirt and perform in demanding conditions, while competing on the historic DuQuoin mile requires our team to demonstrate that same toughness, reliability and ability to adapt.

“Carter Machinery and the Cat® brand are tremendous partners of our program, and we’re proud to carry their colors on the No. 97 Chevrolet as we pursue another strong finish Sunday night.”

In addition to Carter Machinery, A.L.L. Construction Inc., Grant County Mulch, A&J Excavating, Cobra Mining, Champion Power Equipment and Volt Battery Technology will all serve as associate marketing partners for his 64th career ARCA Menards Series start.

Entering Springfield, Kitzmiller, 53, sits fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 122 points behind championship leader Jake Bollman, but six points behind third-place runner Isabella Robusto with four races remaining.

The A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team also holds a respectable ninth place in the championship owner standings.

Since 2020, Kitzmiller has earned three top-five and 31 top-10 finishes in 62 ARCA Menards Series starts, including a career-best third-place effort at Daytona International Speedway in February 2025.

﻿The Audubon Park 100 (100 laps | 100 miles) is the 17th of 20 races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sunday, September 6, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., while Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying is slated to begin shortly thereafter at 6:00 p.m. The race is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. CT (8:30 p.m. ET). The continuation of the 74th season of ARCA competition will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). ARCARacing.com will also stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire day’s festivities. All times are local (CT).