ONE YEAR AFTER TOP FUEL RETURN, VANDERGRIFF ENTERS INDY IN THICK OF FUNNY CAR REGULAR SEASON TITLE HUNT

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 2, 2026) – A year ago, Jordan Vandergriff was thankful for the opportunity to make a two-race return as a substitute Top Fuel driver. This year, he enters this weekend’s 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park second in the Funny Car points, driving the Cornwell Tools Funny Car for NHRA legend John Force.

In 2025, Vandergriff returned to the driver’s seat when he filled in for injured Top Fuel driver Shawn Reed. He drove for Reed in Brainerd and the Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals. Then during the offseason, he received the call of a lifetime: to drive for 16-time Funny Car champion John Force.

In only his first Funny Car season, Vandergriff has impressed with two wins to his credit and is currently second in points in his 12,000-horsepower Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS.

“Looking back on last year’s Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals, we qualified second in Top Fuel but, unfortunately, went out in the first round,” Vandergriff said. “I remember getting out of the race car at the top end and putting my stuff in the Suburban and realizing, in that moment, that I didn’t know when the next time I’d be able to drive again. I kind of took a moment for myself, looked back at the race car, looked at the racetrack. I took it all in and said to myself, this might be the last time and, if it is, what’s going to happen next?

“Fast forward a year and I’m so fortunate it wasn’t the last time. I was very fortunate to get the call from John Force to represent Cornwell Quality Tools and my life has become a dream scenario.”

Last year’s Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals saw Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) win the world’s biggest drag race. This year’s event will once again be broadcast on FS1 with qualifying and the PlayNHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout throughout the weekend. Monday’s eliminations will be broadcast on FOX beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

It is the last of 14 races in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series regular season, with the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs right around the corner. An epic U.S. Nationals is on tap as well, with special 75th anniversary highlights including:

Appearances from NHRA legends Don Garlits, Don Prudhomme, Kenny Bernstein, Joe Amato, Shirley Muldowney, Larry Dixon, Darrell Gwynn and many more.

A celebration of NHRA’s 75-year history with exhibition runs on Friday and Sunday from the classic Rat Trap and Bradford’s Fiat nitro Fuel Altereds.

Plus, push-start cackle cars on Friday and Sunday driven by NHRA legends.

The Sox & Martin Hemi Challenge returns as the longest-running continuous specialty race in NHRA history, featuring exciting heads-up, wheelstanding, and side-by-side racing of Hemi-powered ’68 Super Stock Dodge Darts and Plymouth Barracudas competing in the NHRA SS/AH class.

Free parking for all fans in attendance for the entire weekend.

Night qualifying on Friday, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge on Saturday and the PlayNHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout on Sunday before Labor Day race day.

Vandergriff secured wins earlier this season in Valdosta and Sonoma, as well as runner-up finishes in Epping and two weeks ago in Brainerd. With the consistent performances from his Cornwell Tools Chevrolet SS Funny Car, Vandergriff finds himself second in points. With a regular season championship – and a $150,000 prize – on the line between Vandergriff and three former world champions, the prestigious race will provide the ultimate stage to close out a remarkable regular season.

Vandergriff trails four-time world champion and current points leader Matt Hagan by just seven points, while former world champions and Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals winners Ron Capps and J.R. Todd sit third and fourth at 12 and 22 points back, respectively. With such a small gap separating the top four heading into Indy, as well as a 23-car field at The Big Go, it should make for an epic weekend.

“As if the stakes couldn’t get any higher, it’s the 75th anniversary of NHRA,” Vandergriff said. “It is not only the U.S. Nationals but the Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals. This is the granddaddy of them all, and every kid growing up wants to win the U.S. Nationals. It means everything. It’s our Super Bowl. It’s the Big Go. If people say it doesn’t mean more, they’re lying to you. It means more and I want it.”

Motorsports legend Tony Stewart secured last year’s Top Fuel regular season title in Indy, but it was standout Justin Ashley who earned the win when he defeated Stewart in the finals. Reigning world champion Doug Kalitta currently leads the points after winning three consecutive races in Sonoma, Seattle and Brainerd.

Six-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders won for the fourth time at Indy last year, getting her 50th career victory with a win over Matt Hartford. Dallas Glenn earned the regular season championship and went on to secure his first world title. With four wins, Greg Anderson currently has the points lead in the talent-heavy class.

Two-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Gaige Herrera rolled to his second straight win at The Big Go by defeating Brayden Davis last year. Teammate and reigning champ Richard Gadson leads the points, while others to watch include Matt and Angie Smith, Steve Johnson, Ryan Oehler, Jianna Evaristo, John Hall and Chase Van Sant.

Also competing will be drivers in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown and Right Trailers Outlaw Street.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans get a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. They can also visit Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:15 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 4, two rounds at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Sunday, Sept. 6 at 12 and 2:45 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept 7.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 and 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, and eliminations at 12 p.m. on FS1 on Monday, shifting to FOX at 2 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are admitted free. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.