JBS EQUIPMENT NHRA PRO MOD SERIES RESUMES CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE AT THE BIG GO IN INDY

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 3, 2026) – After its summer break, the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports jumps right back into its Road to the Championship playoffs in a major way, racing on the sport’s biggest stage as part of this weekend’s Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

This weekend’s event at The Big Go is the eighth of 11 races in the category and it is powered by CFH Superchargers and presented by Shelton Insurance.

It’s also the second of five races in Pro Mod’s Road to the Championship and with an Indy victory on the line, it doesn’t get much bigger than the world’s biggest and most prestigious drag race.

“Pro Mod has been a major part of CFH for more than 20 years, so having the opportunity to support the class at Indy is something that means a lot to us,” said Dave Richardson and Kevin Lusk. “Our focus has always been on developing products that perform at the highest level, whether that’s in Pro Mod, Funny Car or Top Fuel. We’re excited to be part of the U.S. Nationals and to support the racers and teams who continue to push these cars forward.”

Mike Stavrinos is the defending event winner, as the standout picked up his first U.S. Nationals victory a year ago. Stavrinos is in the thick of the championship mix again this year and is currently second in points, 13 behind leader Derek Menholt.

Kevin Rivenbark opened the Road to the Championship with a victory in Norwalk, jumping to ninth in points. He’ll be one of the drivers to watch in a loaded 20-plus car Pro Mod field in Indy.

Billy Banaka is third in points, just 16 points behind Menholt, while Justin Bond is fourth and 32 points out of first. Lyle Barnett and Jason Collins are both tied for fifth, with Stan Shelton, Mike Thielen and reigning world champion J.R. Gray still firmly in the title conversation as part of a loaded Indy field.

The JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports features one qualifying round at 5:20 p.m. ET on Friday, two qualifying rounds at 11:30 a.m. and 2:50 p.m. on Saturday and the final round of qualifying at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday. The first round of eliminations is slated for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday. A qualifying session from both Friday and Saturday, action on Sunday and a round of eliminations on Monday will be broadcast for free on NHRA’s YouTube page. Fans can subscribe to the channel to be notified when the class goes live on NHRA’s YouTube page.

To purchase tickets to the 72nd annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are admitted free. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

About CFH Superchargers

CFH Superchargers has been deeply involved in high-performance drag racing for more than two decades, supporting Pro Modified competition through engine development and roots supercharger design. The company also produces superchargers and supercharger components for Funny Car and Top Fuel applications. Dave Richardson and Kevin Lusk, owners of CFH Superchargers, said the U.S. Nationals partnership provides an opportunity to support a category that has been an important part of the company’s history.

Shelton Insurance continues its support of NHRA Pro Mod and will share key event branding with CFH, including windshield branding across the Pro Mod field and trackside exposure.

For CFH, the Indy partnership is also an opportunity to reinforce its position within some of drag racing’s highest-horsepower categories and connect directly with racers and fans at NHRA’s most prestigious event.

For more information about CFH Superchargers, call (256) 728-3169 or email molly@cfhsuperchargers.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.