RILEY HERBST JOINS LEGACY MOTOR CLUB AS DRIVER OF THE NO. 84 TOYOTA CAMRY XSE FOR 2027 NASCAR CUP SERIES SEASON

STATESVILLE, N.C. – (September 3, 2026) LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today that Riley Herbst will join the organization as the driver of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season in a multi-year deal. Herbst brings his longtime partner Monster Energy with him, who will serve as a primary partner throughout the season.

“I’m excited to join LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and drive the No. 84,” said Riley Herbst. “My career has been a journey with a lot of highs and a lot of lows, and I’ve learned every step of the way — from my crew chiefs, my mentors, and my family. This new chapter is another opportunity to learn and grow in the NASCAR Cup Series, and I’m grateful for the chance to help Jimmie continue to build what LEGACY is becoming.”

Herbst made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the 2023 DAYTONA 500, where he earned a strong 10th-place finish. He went on to compete in additional Cup Series races in 2023 and 2024 before being promoted to a full-time role in the Cup Series for the 2025 season.

“My first two seasons in the Cup Series have taught me a great deal,” Herbst continued. “Every driver goes through a learning curve, and the move to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is another step forward in that process. There is still plenty ahead of me, and I’m looking forward to taking it on.”

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner Jimmie Johnson shares a natural connection with the Herbst family that extends beyond the racetrack. Johnson’s own career began in the off-road racing world before he became a household name in NASCAR — a path not unlike Herbst’s own journey.

“I have watched Riley grow as a driver, and I know what he is capable of,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “The connection our families share through off-road racing made this feel like a natural fit from the start. I am excited to give him a home where he can continue to develop and show what he can do in the Cup Series.”

Joining Herbst at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is Monster Energy, the brand that has been with him throughout his rise through the NASCAR ranks. Monster Energy first came aboard during Herbst’s part-time schedule in the 2019 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season and has remained a constant presence through three series wins and his first two seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Riley and the entire Herbst Racing family have been a big part of Monster Energy’s racing history,” said Mitch Covington, Chief Partnership Officer of Monster Energy. “Riley is continuing a racing legacy that his grandfather, dad, uncles, and cousins have all been such a big part of, and all have represented Monster so well across the board for almost 20 years. We look forward to this new relationship, and we’re happy to team up with Jimmie Johnson and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.”

Bel US, home to GoGo squeeZ® and The Laughing Cow®, will continue their newly announced partnership with Herbst in 2027, after debuting this season. They will make several appearances featuring their on-the-go snack brands on the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE throughout next year.

The Las Vegas native first entered the NASCAR scene in 2016 in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West. He made his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series debut at Iowa Speedway in June 2018 with Joe Gibbs Racing, finishing sixth. Herbst became a full-time driver in the series in 2020 before moving to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021, where he continued to develop for four seasons. In total, he collected three wins, 36 top-fives, and 88 top-10s in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, including his first victory in October 2023 at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, followed by wins at Indianapolis in July 2024 and Phoenix Raceway in the November 2024 season finale.

Herbst comes from a legendary racing family with deep roots in off-road racing. For the past few years after the NASCAR season has ended, Herbst has returned to his roots to race the Baja 1000 in his family’s truck with his father Troy and his cousins. He won the Spec Truck Class on three different occasions. The younger Herbst began his own racing career at the age of five, progressing through karts, Legend cars, Speed Trucks, and Super Late Models before making his way into NASCAR.

Herbst will make his LEGACY MOTOR CLUB debut in 2027 at Daytona International Speedway, as he enters his third full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. The No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE driven by Riley Herbst will debut full time in the 2027 season, while Johnson will make his final NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2027 DAYTONA 500 in the No. 48 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.

ABOUT MONSTER ENERGY: Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.