ApexFX Joins Rick Ware Racing

Automated FX Trading Platform Debuts With NASCAR Cup Series Driver Cody Ware in Southern 500 and NHRA Top Fuel Driver Clay Millican at U.S. Nationals

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 4, 2026) – ApexFX, a next-generation financial technology platform slated to launch this fall, has joined Rick Ware Racing (RWR). As part of its debut, ApexFX is serving as the primary partner for two RWR entries this Labor Day weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware will pilot the No. 51 ApexFX Chevrolet in the Southern 500 Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, while NHRA Top Fuel driver Clay Millican will race his ApexFX dragster in the U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

“ApexFX is coming to market with an ambitious vision, and we’re proud they chose our team to help introduce their new platform,” said team owner Rick Ware. “Racing provides an incredible opportunity to build awareness, and having ApexFX represented across two of the biggest events in NASCAR and NHRA gives them an immediate presence ahead of their planned launch.”

ApexFX is built for traders, brokers and institutional partners seeking a smarter technology foundation for participating in the global foreign exchange market. It gives brokers access to automated FX trading strategies designed to execute continuously, manage client capital at scale and remove the complexity of manual trading. Combining advanced analytics, algorithmic intelligence, real-time risk controls and automated execution technology, ApexFX is creating institutional-grade infrastructure designed around precision, discipline and scalability.

“In racing, milliseconds matter. Global markets are no different. Our technology continuously evaluates market conditions, identifies opportunities, manages exposure and responds in real time,” said ApexFX founder Tim Dement.

About Rick Ware Racing:

Rick Ware has been a motorsports mainstay for more than 40 years. It began at age 6 when the third-generation racer began his driving career and has since spanned four wheels and two wheels on both asphalt and dirt. Competing in the SCCA Trans Am Series and other road-racing divisions led Ware to NASCAR in the early 1980s, where he finished third in his NASCAR debut – the 1983 Warner W. Hodgdon 300 NASCAR Grand American race at Riverside (Calif.) International Raceway. In 1995, Rick Ware Racing was formed, and with wife Lisa by his side, Ware transitioned out of the driver’s seat and into full-time team ownership. He has since built his eponymous organization into an entity that competes full-time in the elite NASCAR Cup Series while simultaneously campaigning winning teams in the Top Fuel class of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT), FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) and zMAX CARS Tour.