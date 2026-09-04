Mick Schumacher joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2027 IndyCar season

Mick Schumacher will be driving for Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) for the 2027 NTT IndyCar Series season.

The 27-year-old German racer and son of former Formula 1 champion, Michael Schumacher, will pilot the No. 66 ENVE Composites Dallara-Honda entry. He will compete alongside Marcus Armstrong, the latter of whom is scheduled to return for a third consecutive IndyCar campaign with MSR and will transition from the No. 66 to No. 60 Honda entry.

Schumacher is currently campaigning in his first-ever full-time season in IndyCar competition with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Through 17-scheduled starts, he has recorded an average-finishing result of 18.1 and he finished as high as eighth place at Nashville Superspeedway in mid-July. During his first Indianapolis 500 campaign this past May, he achieved the event’s rookie honors despite finishing in 18th place. He also holds an average-qualifying result of 17.4, with his highest-starting positions being a pair of fourth-place results at Phoenix Raceway and the Milwaukee Mile, respectively.

Entering this weekend’s IndyCar finale of the 2026 season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Schumacher is ranked in 23rd place in the championship standings. He also trails Dennis Hauger by 18 points for the Rookie-of-the-Year title as he strives to cap off the 2026 season on a strong note before transitioning to MSR for his sophomore IndyCar campaign.

“I’m super excited to be working with everyone at Meyer Shank Racing and really excited to be joining such an ambitious team,” Schumacher said. “It’s going to be a special journey to start working with MSR. I am looking forward to what more I can learn from the team. They’ve had some really great success, and of course, going to an Indy 500-winning team is awesome. It will be great to start meeting everyone on the team and working with MSR’s partners. I’m really just excited to begin working toward 2027 together and really start thinking about how we can create a great partnership together.”

Prior to IndyCar, Schumacher spent the previous two seasons (2024-25) competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship series in the Hypercar class for Alpine Endurance Team, where he notched three podiums. He also campaigned in two seasons in Formula 1 with Haas F1 Team in 2021 and 2022. Schumacher holds championship titles in Formula 3 (2018) and Formula 2 (2020), and he finished as a runner-up during the 2016 ADAC and Italian Formula 4 Championship series.

MSR is in its 10th season competing in at least a single IndyCar event on the schedule, fifth in a row fielding two full-time entries and third in a row fielding three entries for the series’ annual prestigious event on the calendar, the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The organization achieved its second-ever victory in both the Indy 500 and IndyCar when Felix Rosenqvist edged David Malukas by 0.0233 seconds during a one-lap shootout and recorded the closest-ever margin of victory in the event. Rosenqvist, who is set to depart MSR and reunite with Arrow McLaren in 2027, is currently ranked in ninth place in the 2026 standings while teammate Marcus Armstrong, who has finished as high as fifth twice this season, is ranked in 14th place.

“We’re very excited to have Mick and ENVE join us next year,” Mike Shank, MSR co-owner, said. “He really impressed us in his first season of INDYCAR. It is not an easy series to come into and the competition is incredibly tight, but when you look at what he’s accomplished and the progress he’s made throughout the year, we see a lot of potential in him. He’s also shown tremendous pace on the ovals, which is a huge hurdle for any driver coming into INDYCAR without that experience. He’s adapted quickly, and we’re excited to see what he can do with another year of experience and with our group around him. And of course we’re excited to welcome ENVE onboard. The same values drive ENVE that drive MSR and we’re both aiming for victories in our own disciples. I think that it is a perfect fit for us to join together.”

The 2027 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season is scheduled to commence at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 7. With Mick Schumacher’s plans for next season set, he will conclude the 2026 INDYCAR season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, for the Mission Foods Grand Prix of Monterey. The latter event is scheduled to occur this Sunday, September 6, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.