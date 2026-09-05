Alpha Prime Racing fielding Fords for 2027 O’Reilly season

Alpha Prime Racing will begin a new chapter in the organization’s history by switching manufacturers from Chevrolet to Ford for the 2027 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season.

The news, which was announced at Darlington Raceway on September 5, comes as Alpha Prime Racing, which launched in 2009, is currently in its fifth consecutive season under its current brand name. The organization currently fields two full-time entries: the Nos. 44 and 45 Chevrolet entries for Brennan Poole and Lavar Scott, respectively. The No. 4 Chevrolet entry has also been fielded on a part-time basis while split between Anthony Alfredo and Caesar Bacarella, the latter of whom is also the owner of Alpha Prime Racing and believes the manufacturer change will establish the organization for long-term success.

“This is the biggest decision we’ve ever made,” Bacarella said. “We have built Alpha Prime Racing by being resourceful and competitive against teams with significantly more resources. That’s our identity. And we don’t want to change that. We want to build on it. Competing with the Ford Mustang is an opportunity to take another step forward.”

As part of the manufacturer change to Ford for the 2027 season, Alpha Prime Racing will utilize Ford equipment and resources for select events of the remainder of the 2026 season. The organization will also utilize Roush Yates Engines for its future engine program and significantly invest in Ford technology.

“Our objective throughout this process has been to build a stronger and more sustainable Alpha Prime Racing,” Jusan Hamilton, President of Alpha Prime Racing, said. “We see an opportunity to build an organization around a two-car O’Reilly Series program and continue investing in our people, equipment and infrastructure. The Ford Racing platform, Roush Yates Engines and the broader ecosystem surrounding Ford in NASCAR align with what we want Alpha Prime Racing to be.”

“Alpha Prime Racing has grown because of the amazing people we’ve had on this team,” Tommy Joe Martins, Founder of Alpha Prime Racing, added, “and the Ford Mustang gives them the best chance to compete moving forward. We’re committed to a long-term, competitive and sustainable Alpha Prime Racing. We want to stand out as an organization, on and off the racetrack. This move is a giant step toward that.”

New badge. Same goal. 🏆



Alpha Prime Racing will race the Ford Mustang full time beginning with the 2027 season.



We'll begin to phase in Ford equipment for select races to round out the 2026 season. #NASCAR | @NASCAROReillyAP pic.twitter.com/tNcAYaawXw — Alpha Prime Racing (@TeamAlphaPrime) September 5, 2026

Alpha Prime Racing’s decision on its multi-car driver lineup for 2027 remains to be determined, with Poole and Scott currently ranked 17th and 26th in the 2026 driver standings, respectively, and both pursuing their first victory for themselves and Alpha Prime Racing.

Prior to next season, Alpha Prime Racing’s 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season continues this Saturday, September 5, at Darlington Raceway for the Fleetio 200. The event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM.