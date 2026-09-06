Pierson Breaks Through With First Career Win at Laguna Seca

MONTEREY, Calif. (Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026) – This time, Josh Pierson left absolutely no doubt.

Pierson earned his first career INDY NXT by Firestone victory in his fourth season in the INDYCAR development series, taking the checkered flag in the Saturday’s opening race of the Grand Prix of Monterey doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. The breakthrough and dominant victory – Pierson led all 35 laps from pole – came in his 53rd career start in the series and less than one week after the anguish of crashing out of the lead after starting on the pole at the Milwaukee Mile.

“Big relief,” Pierson said. “I think the pole position did a lot for me at Milwaukee. It was really great for my confidence level. I feel like this series has really mentally destroyed me over the years, especially coming from the World Endurance Championship and everything I was able to do there. It’s tough here. Coming back into a formula car wasn’t easy.

“I put so much hard work into this, and I can’t thank everyone at Andretti Global enough. These guys, they kept believing in me. Nobody ever doubted me even when I doubted myself. Super grateful. It’s such a relief to finally be here.”

Andretti Global driver Pierson endured three restarts and drove his No. 29 Starchive Andretti car to victory by 2.6294 seconds over championship leader Nikita Johnson in the No. 21 Cape Motorsports Powered by ECR entry. Max Garcia completed the podium in the No. 12 Abel Motorsports car six days after earning his first career victory at Milwaukee.

JM Correa finished fourth in the No. 68 Cusick Morgan Motorsports machine, while Niels Koolen rounded out the top five in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing entry.

Rookie Johnson’s smooth, composed drive from the fifth starting position put in good position to earn the INDY NXT championship and the accompanying INDYCAR SERIES career enhancement package in the season finale at 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday (FS1, FOX One, INDYCAR Radio powered by OnlyBulls).

Johnson expanded his lead from three to 19 points over fellow rookie Enzo Fittipaldi in the standings, as Fittipaldi finished eighth in the No. 67 HMD Motorsports car. Johnson needs to finish third or better Sunday to clinch the title regardless of Fittipaldi’s result. Johnson starts sixth, Fittipaldi 12th.

“Yeah, it’s pretty good job done,” Johnson said. “We still have work to do tomorrow. We still have another day of this. We just have to go continue the pressure tomorrow.”

Rookie Tymek Kucharczyk entered this race in the title fight, 29 points back. But his title chances ended with his 10th-place finish in the No. 71 HMD Motorsports car after contact from Myles Rowe in the No. 99 Abel Motorsports with Force Indy machine sent Kucharczyk into a spin and to the bottom of the field on the first lap.

Kucharczyk remains third in the standings but dropped 48 points behind Johnson and will be eliminated from title contention when the season finale starts Sunday.

Pierson showed complete control during the race. His lead grew to 4.5 seconds when the first caution flag flew on Lap 13.

But Pierson pulled away from Johnson on the restart on Lap 15 and did the same on subsequent restarts on Laps 20 and 27.

Pierson became the 10th different winner in the series this season, tying a record set in 2008. He also is the seventh first-time winner this season in the series, tying a record set in 1998, 2008 and 2011.

“I knew we had a fast car,” Pierson said. “I knew if we timed the restarts right, I knew we would be in good shape. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Pierson starts second Sunday, with Kucharczyk on the pole.