RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

Handling Issues Plague Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet Team at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 29th

Start: 9th

Points: 26th

“Disappointing night for the No. 3 Boot Barn Chevrolet team. We struggled with balance all night, and ended real tight. I couldn’t turn on the bottom and running the top was the only shot we had. We have alot of work to do. We have nine races to find speed, balance and a little bit of everything. We’re going to keep digging and hopefully that starts to show at World Wide Technology Raceway.” -Austin Dillon

Changing Track Conditions Contribute to Austin Hill and the No. 33 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Team’s Night at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 28th

Start: 32nd

Points: 31st

“Man, our Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet fired off really good at the start of the race when the sun was up. We were able to move forward and run solid lap times, staying on the lead lap despite our starting position. Once the track got fully shaded though, the balance took a big swing and we struggled the rest of the night. We were working in a two inch by two inch box with adjustments. The car fired off tight, then would get out of the track with both fronts and rears. The rear end would have a swinging sensation. I hate it for these guys because we showed a lot of promise at the beginning, especially without having practice or qualifying yesterday. We’ll keep grinding.” -Austin Hill