ARCA Menards Series at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds: Audubon Park 100 Post-race Notes

Carson Brown (No. 28 Klean Freak Chevrolet) dominated the ARCA Menards Series Audubon Park 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds to score his second series victory of the season. Brown, who also won in his ARCA Menards Series debut earlier this season at Phoenix Raceway, started from the Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Award in qualifying earlier in the day and led the most laps en route to the victory.

ARCA Menards Series championship points leader Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) avoided several opportunities to become involved in other drivers’ problems to finish second, matching his career best set in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway and matched at Michigan International Speedway and Elko Speedway. He unofficially extends his lead in the standings over his Nitro Motorsports teammate Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Audio Toyota) to eight points with three races remaining.

Home state favorite Kelly Kovski (No. 16 Brandt Ag / Schluckebeir Farms / Allgaier Performance Chevrolet) swapped paint with Gavan Boschele (No. 25 Toyota Racing Toyota) over the final two laps and even bounced off the outside wall in a drag race to the checkered flag to finish third. Kovski, who has raced the two ARCA Menards Series dirt races for 20 years, has stated this would be his final dirt race in the series.

Boschele took the lead from Brown on lap 87 and led until a Brown reassumed the lead on the final restart of the day at lap 93; he was pushed out of the groove in turns three and four and gave up three positions and faded to fourth, where he ended up at the finish.

Annunziata recovered from an early-race spin to finish fifth, his twelfth consecutive top-ten finish and his tenth top-five finish of the season.

Taylor Reimer (No. 77 Buzzballs Chevrolet) spun on her qualifying lap and started shotgun on the 24-car field, but raced through the field to the top ten within the first dozen laps. She dropped two laps off the pace early in the race due to overheating issues but was able to earn the free pass on two late-race cautions. She raced from the final car on the lead lap in tenth to sixth over the final eight laps.

The Kitzmiller family, Jason (No. 97 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) and Isaac (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) finished seventh and eighth. Jason recovered from involvement in the first two cautions of the night while Isaac raced near the front of the field all night before being pushed into the loose dirt in turns three and four on a restart and losing a handful of positions.

Chase Howard (No. 89 Two Fellas Moving Chevrolet) finished ninth, his second career top-ten finish; he finished seventh at DuQuoin in 2025.

Ryan Vargas (No. 91 Castle Pack Products Chevrolet) finished tenth, the last driver on the lead lap. Based on his finish, Vargas earned the 2026 CGS Imaging Four Crown championship which encompasses races at Talladega Superspeedway, Toledo Speedway, Watkins Glen International, and DuQuoin.

There were 7 cautions for 39 laps which held the average speed to 73.111 miles per hour.

There were 8 lead changes among 5 drivers.

Brown’s margin of victory 4.137 seconds.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series is the Spruce 212 at the Salem Speedway on Saturday, September 12. The race, set to begin at 8 pm ET, will be televised live on FOX. ARCARacing.com will have live timing & scoring data throughout all on-track activity and live race audio. Follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly Twitter) for up-to-the-minute updates.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization to sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit , or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

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