THE RACE: Spruce 212

THE PLACE: Salem Speedway​​

THE DATE: Saturday, September 12, 2026

THE TIME: 8:00 pm ET

TV: FOX, Live

ARCA Menards Series at Salem Speedway:

Spruce 212 Pre-race Notes

For the 112th time since 1955, the ARCA Menards Series returns to southern Indiana to take on the legendary high banks at Salem Speedway in Saturday’s Spruce 212. The race will be the first-ever ARCA Menards Series short track race televised live on over-the-air television, live on FOX, at 8 pm ET.

Musco Lighting enhanced Salem Speedway’s light system for the track’s national network television debut. Musco, which recently commenced a project to update and upgrade the entire lighting system at Daytona International Speedway, provided two additional LED light towers to Salem Speedway to ensure the track’s 35-degree corners are well lit once the sun goes down on Saturday night.

Series and track officials collaborated to add 12 laps to the traditional race distance to honor the ARCA Menards Series’ 112th visit to Salem Speedway. Despite track being closed for much of the 1980s, Salem has hosted more ARCA Menards Series races than any other in series history.

Jake Bollman (No. 20 Nitro Motorsports Toyota) also enhanced his lead in the ARCA Menards Series championship points standings, escaping the dirt at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds with an eight-point advantage over his teammate Thomas Annunziata (No. 70 JBL Audio Toyota) headed into the Spruce 212. Bollman collected his fourth runner-up finish of the season at DuQuoin but it still looking for his first career ARCA Menards Series victory while Annunziata has won at Lime Rock Park in each of the last two seasons but is looking for his first career series victory on an oval track.

Max Reaves (No. 18 Cook Out Toyota) looks to rebound from a 17th-place finish at DuQuoin after his race was cut short 22 laps from the finish due to an accident. The result was the second-worst of his ARCA Menards Series career. Ironically, he’s headed Salem Speedway, where he led for 111 laps last year before being taken out in a crash 27 laps from the finish, resulting in a career-worst 18th-place finish. Despite the uncharacteristic finish in 2025, Reaves has been victorious five times on paved short tracks – Elko Speedway, Madison International Speedway, and Toledo Speedway in 2025 and Berlin Raceway and again at Elko in 2026 – so he enters the Spruce 212 as one of the drivers to beat. Joe Gibbs Racing has won at Salem two times before, both in dominant fashion. The team won in 2019 with Ty Gibbs and again in 2024 with William Sawalich; Gibbs led 196 of the race’s 200 laps while Sawalich led them all.

Carson Brown (No. 28 Grizzly Coolers Chevrolet) started his ARCA Menards Series career with a trip to victory lane in his debut race at Phoenix Raceway in March, becoming the 39th driver since 1979 to win in his first career series start. Brown has been a study in consistency since then, racking up three runner-up finishes and four third-place finishes before returning to victory lane last Sunday at DuQuoin. Brown’s only finish outside the top three was a 13th-place finish at the Illinois State Fairgrounds due to a flat right rear tire necessitated an unscheduled pit stop just after the race’s last restart.

Both Pinnacle Racing Group drivers on the entry list, Brown and teammate Tristan McKee (No. 77 Spectrum Chevrolet), won in their most recent ARCA Menards Series start. Brown won last Sunday at DuQuoin while McKee took his third checkered flag of the season in his most recent start of the season at Madison International Speedway two races ago. McKee, who became the second-youngest ARCA Menards Series winner when he won in his series debut at Watkins Glen International at 15 years, 4 days of age in 2025, also has wins at Toledo Speedway and Iowa Speedway; additionally, McKee leads the ARCA Menards Series East standings by just one point over Max Reaves with one race remaining at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17.

Isabella Robusto (No. 55 Mobil 1 Toyota) will look to bounce back from a disappointing 14th-place finish at DuQuoin due to overheating issues with another top-five performance at Salem. She finished fifth in her first Salem appearance in 2025, one of 13 career top-five finishes, more than any other female driver in ARCA Menards Series history. Erin Crocker previous held that record with 12.

The CR7 Motorsports team will field two entries in the Spruce 212: the team will field Matt Kemp (No. 79 A.L.L. Construction / Carter CAT Chevrolet) and Landon S. Huffman (No. 97 Hoosier Daddy / Hoosier Momma Car Care Products Chevrolet). Huffman, son of Pinnacle Racing Group team manager Shane Huffman, finished third in his most recent start at Chicagoland Speedway in July. He will be substituting for Jason Kitzmiller, who will not compete at Salem despite sitting third in the ARCA Menards Series standings. Kemp will be driving the car normally piloted by Isaac Kitzmiller, reigning ARCA Menards Series East champion.

Salem Speedway is the site of the most recent 500-lap race in ARCA Menards Series history. Two 500-lappers were held at Salem, in 1988 and 1989, won by Bob Brevak and Bob Schacht respectively. The 1989 race was a grueling 3 hour, 50 minute affair that had 11 cautions for 109 laps.

Chandler Smith holds the ARCA Menards Series track qualifying record at Salem Speedway, set in 2018, at 16.844 seconds/118.618 miles per hour.

Tom Hessert III holds the ARCA Menards Series track race record at Salem Speedway, set in 2014, at 95.736 miles per hour.

There will be two scheduled breaks at laps 75 and 150. Teams can change tires, add fuel, make any adjustments and repairs at that time. Teams can change tires and add fuel on the same pit stop but cannot do it simultaneously. Any caution flag is an opportunity to pit, but tires can only be changed and fuel may only be added at the two scheduled breaks.

ARCA Menards Series races at Salem Speedway have been extended into overtime on 14 previous occasions, the most recent time in 2014 in a race won by Grant Enfinger. Should the race be extended into overtime, there will be unlimited attempts at a two-lap “green-white-checkered” finish. Should the caution be displayed after the white flag has been shown, there will be unlimited attempts at a one-lap “green and white together” finish.

The Spruce 212 is set for 8 pm ET on Saturday, September 12. The race will be televised live on FOX. Live timing & scoring data and live race audio will be available on ARCARacing.com; for up-to-the-minute updates please follow @ARCA_Racing on X (formerly known as Twitter).

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly and regional tour racing all across the country, the organization sanctions over 100 races per year in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, ASA STARS National Tour, ASA CRA Super Series, ASA Midwest Tour, ASA Southern Super Series plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!



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Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

About Musco

For more than 50 years, Musco has specialized in sports and large area lighting and technology, designing systems for neighborhood fields, major stadiums and international racecourses. Our solutions have revolutionized sports and entertainment for a variety of venues around the world. Musco’s TLC for LED® technology makes responsible lighting affordable with unmatched light quality, control, reliability, and glare reduction, backed by a long-term parts and labor warranty. To learn more, visit www.musco.com.