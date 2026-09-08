Front Row Motorsports: World Wide Technology Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

World Wide Technology Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway

Track Size / Surface: 1.25-miles / Asphalt

Track Location: Madison, Illinois

Race Date: September 13, 2026

Race Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Race Information: 240 Laps (Stages – 45 / 140 / 240) – 300 Miles

Television: USA

Radio: SiriusXM / MRN

Event Notes:

28th points-paying event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. 30th on-track event overall this season for the series.

First and only NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway this season.

Second race of The Chase, the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

No. 4 Team Details

Driver: Noah Gragson

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Primary Sponsor: Long John Silver’s

Standings: 31st

Recent Season Results:

Darlington Raceway (September 6) – 32nd

Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 26th

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 10th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Sunday’s event will be Noah Gragson’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Gragson has two top-10 finishes at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, finishing ninth in 2017 and 10th in 2018, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Long John Silver’s Event Notes

This will be Long John Silver’s eighth race of the 2026 season with Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Racing team.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Primary Sponsor: Ruedebusch Development & Construction

Standings: 22nd

Recent Season Results:

Darlington Raceway (September 6) – 16th

Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 19th

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 21st

Driver and Team Event Notes

This will be Todd Gilliland’s fifth start at the World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Gilliland has five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the 1.25-mile Madison, Illinois, track, earning back-to-back second-place finishes in 2018 and 2019, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Event Notes

Ruedebusch Development & Construction will join Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the company’s fifth primary race of the season.

Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for businesses, to finding the perfect piece of land for new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch helps every step of the way.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Zane Smith

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Primary Sponsor: Speedy Cash

Standings: 24th

Recent Season Results:

Darlington Raceway (September 6) – 25th

Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 32nd

New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 13th

Driver and Team Event Notes

This will be Zane Smith’s fourth start at the World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Smith has five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Illinois track, earning three top-10 and one top-five finishes.

Speedy Cash Event Notes

This will be Speedy Cash’s fifth race of the 2026 season with Smith and the No. 38 Ford Racing team.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.