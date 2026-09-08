NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Front Row Motorsports: World Wide Technology Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Front Row Motorsports
Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
World Wide Technology Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Track: World Wide Technology Raceway
Track Size / Surface: 1.25-miles / Asphalt
Track Location: Madison, Illinois
Race Date: September 13, 2026
Race Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Race Information: 240 Laps (Stages – 45 / 140 / 240) – 300 Miles
Television: USA
Radio: SiriusXM / MRN

Event Notes:

  • 28th points-paying event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. 30th on-track event overall this season for the series.
  • First and only NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway this season.
  • Second race of The Chase, the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

No. 4 Team Details

Driver: Noah Gragson

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Primary Sponsor: Long John Silver’s

Standings: 31st

Recent Season Results:

Darlington Raceway (September 6) – 32nd
Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 26th
New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 10th

Driver and Team Event Notes

  • Sunday’s event will be Noah Gragson’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at the World Wide Technology Raceway.
  • Gragson has two top-10 finishes at the track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, finishing ninth in 2017 and 10th in 2018, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Long John Silver’s Event Notes

  • This will be Long John Silver’s eighth race of the 2026 season with Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Racing team.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Primary Sponsor: Ruedebusch Development & Construction

Standings: 22nd

Recent Season Results:

Darlington Raceway (September 6) – 16th
Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 19th
New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 21st

Driver and Team Event Notes

  • This will be Todd Gilliland’s fifth start at the World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
  • Gilliland has five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the 1.25-mile Madison, Illinois, track, earning back-to-back second-place finishes in 2018 and 2019, driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Event Notes

  • Ruedebusch Development & Construction will join Gilliland and the No. 34 team for the company’s fifth primary race of the season.
  • Ruedebusch has knowledge and experience in all aspects of the commercial real estate field. From locating new rental space for businesses, to finding the perfect piece of land for new corporate headquarters; from the turn-key facility to the architectural and interior design that will best reflect your company’s culture, Ruedebusch helps every step of the way.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Zane Smith

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Primary Sponsor: Speedy Cash

Standings: 24th

Recent Season Results:

  • Darlington Raceway (September 6) – 25th
  • Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 32nd
  • New Hampshire Motor Speedway (August 23) – 13th

Driver and Team Event Notes

  • This will be Zane Smith’s fourth start at the World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
  • Smith has five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Illinois track, earning three top-10 and one top-five finishes.

Speedy Cash Event Notes

  • This will be Speedy Cash’s fifth race of the 2026 season with Smith and the No. 38 Ford Racing team.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Ford Racing NASCAR – World Wide Technology Raceway Advance
Ford Racing NASCAR – World Wide Technology Raceway Advance
Next article
Spire Motorsports Enjoy Illinois 300 Race Advance
Spire Motorsports Enjoy Illinois 300 Race Advance

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell snaps yearlong winless drought; notches first Southern 500 victory
02:22
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier maintains O’Reilly Chase points lead despite late fade at Darlington
02:42
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins Truck regular season finale at New Hampshire
02:26

Latest articles

Spire Motorsports Enjoy Illinois 300 Race Advance

Official Release -
In 10 previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison, Ill., Spire Motorsports has one top-10 and four top-20 finishes.
Read more

ARCA Menards Series at Salem Speedway: Spruce 212 Pre-race Notes

Official Release -
For the 112th time since 1955, the ARCA Menards Series returns to southern Indiana to take on the legendary high banks at Salem Speedway in Saturday’s Spruce 212.
Read more

TRICON Garage sets driver lineup for No. 1 entry for 2026 Truck owner’s title...

Andrew Kim -
Nick Leitz, Brent Crews, Corey Heim and Gavan Boschele will be piloting TRICON's No. 1 Toyota entry throughout the Truck Series' seven-race Chase stretch and pursuit of the owner's title.
Read more

Ford Racing NASCAR – World Wide Technology Raceway Advance

Official Release -
The second race in the Chase for the NASCAR Cup Series is set for this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, a place where Ford has won twice in the four years that circuit has been on the schedule.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos