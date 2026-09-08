Ford Racing NASCAR – World Wide Technology Raceway Advance

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

Sunday, September 13 — NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (USA)

The second race in the Chase for the NASCAR Cup Series is set for this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, a place where Ford has won twice in the four years that circuit has been on the schedule. Ryan Blaney will be looking to join Team Penske teammates Joey Logano (2022) and Austin Cindric (2024) as winners at the track.

FORD DRIVERS IN THE CHASE

3rd – Ryan Blaney (-16 behind leader Denny Hamlin)

8th – Joey Logano (-72)

11th – Chris Buescher (-88)

14th – Austin Cindric (-102)

15th – Ryan Preece (-104)

PENSKE SUCCESS AT WWTR

Team Penske has enjoyed NASCAR’s stop at World Wide Technology Raceway, winning two of the four events held at the facility and leading 224-of-960 laps (23%) in the four races combined. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have each led at least one lap in three of the four races (2022, 2024 and 2025) while Blaney led the second-most laps in 2023 with 83. Overall, the trio has combined for eight Top 10 finishes in 12 starts, including Logano, who has finished no worse than fifth.

Driver: 2022-2023-2024-2025

Joey Logano: 1st-3rd-5th-5th

Ryan Blaney: 4th-6th-24th-4th

Austin Cindric: 11th-13th-1st-19th

BERRY TOP 10 STREAK AT SIX AND COUNTING

Josh Berry’s seventh-place finish in last weekend’s Southern 500 marked his sixth straight Top 10 run, a streak that began in July at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he was seventh. Since then, he’s been a man on a mission as evidenced by the results below:

Josh Berry Top 10 Streak by Race

Indianapolis – 7th

Iowa – 4th

Richmond – 8th

New Hampshire – 3rd (Led a career-high 73 laps)

Daytona – 9th

Darlington – 7th

LOGANO WINS GATEWAY DEBUT

Just like he did in the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum and Bristol Dirt Race, Joey Logano won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, beating Kyle Busch in a dramatic overtime finish in 2022. Both drivers took turns crossing over each other for the lead on the final lap before Logano made the decisive pass in turn four to claim his second win of the season.

RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME FOR CINDRIC

Austin Cindric was in the right place at the right time, taking advantage of teammate Ryan Blaney running out of gas at the white flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series race in 2024. Cindric, who had not won since capturing the 2022 Daytona 500, was part of a Team Penske trio that was strong all day as he led 53 laps. Blaney appeared in control after outdueling Christopher Bell for the lead, but he ran out of gas just before beginning the final lap, allowing Cindric to inherit the top spot and cruise to his second career victory. Overall, Cindric, Blaney and Joey Logano combined to lead 74 laps while Ford as a whole led 137-of-240 laps.

FORD’S NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT WWT

2022 – Joey Logano

2024 – Austin Cindric

The Ford Mustang® coupe is America’s best-selling sports car and has a global racing presence. With Mustang-based race cars competing in international sports car competition (GT3 and GT4), NASCAR, NHRA, Formula Drift, in Supercars, at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and in its own bespoke regional one-make series – Mustang Cup and Mustang Challenge – the platform has an unprecedented global reach. This weekend, 43 Mustang race cars are scheduled to compete across all active disciplines. Learn more about Mustang at www.FordRacing.com.