NASCAR Cup PR
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Ford Racing NASCAR – World Wide Technology Raceway Advance

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY

Sunday, September 13 — NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. ET (USA)

The second race in the Chase for the NASCAR Cup Series is set for this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, a place where Ford has won twice in the four years that circuit has been on the schedule. Ryan Blaney will be looking to join Team Penske teammates Joey Logano (2022) and Austin Cindric (2024) as winners at the track.

FORD DRIVERS IN THE CHASE

3rd – Ryan Blaney (-16 behind leader Denny Hamlin)
8th – Joey Logano (-72)
11th – Chris Buescher (-88)
14th – Austin Cindric (-102)
15th – Ryan Preece (-104)

PENSKE SUCCESS AT WWTR

Team Penske has enjoyed NASCAR’s stop at World Wide Technology Raceway, winning two of the four events held at the facility and leading 224-of-960 laps (23%) in the four races combined. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have each led at least one lap in three of the four races (2022, 2024 and 2025) while Blaney led the second-most laps in 2023 with 83. Overall, the trio has combined for eight Top 10 finishes in 12 starts, including Logano, who has finished no worse than fifth.

Driver: 2022-2023-2024-2025
Joey Logano: 1st-3rd-5th-5th
Ryan Blaney: 4th-6th-24th-4th
Austin Cindric: 11th-13th-1st-19th
BERRY TOP 10 STREAK AT SIX AND COUNTING

Josh Berry’s seventh-place finish in last weekend’s Southern 500 marked his sixth straight Top 10 run, a streak that began in July at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he was seventh. Since then, he’s been a man on a mission as evidenced by the results below:

Josh Berry Top 10 Streak by Race

Indianapolis – 7th

Iowa – 4th

Richmond – 8th

New Hampshire – 3rd (Led a career-high 73 laps)

Daytona – 9th

Darlington – 7th

LOGANO WINS GATEWAY DEBUT

Just like he did in the inaugural Clash at the Coliseum and Bristol Dirt Race, Joey Logano won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, beating Kyle Busch in a dramatic overtime finish in 2022. Both drivers took turns crossing over each other for the lead on the final lap before Logano made the decisive pass in turn four to claim his second win of the season.

RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME FOR CINDRIC

Austin Cindric was in the right place at the right time, taking advantage of teammate Ryan Blaney running out of gas at the white flag to win the NASCAR Cup Series race in 2024. Cindric, who had not won since capturing the 2022 Daytona 500, was part of a Team Penske trio that was strong all day as he led 53 laps. Blaney appeared in control after outdueling Christopher Bell for the lead, but he ran out of gas just before beginning the final lap, allowing Cindric to inherit the top spot and cruise to his second career victory. Overall, Cindric, Blaney and Joey Logano combined to lead 74 laps while Ford as a whole led 137-of-240 laps.

FORD’S NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT WWT

2022 – Joey Logano

2024 – Austin Cindric

The Ford Mustang® coupe is America’s best-selling sports car and has a global racing presence. With Mustang-based race cars competing in international sports car competition (GT3 and GT4), NASCAR, NHRA, Formula Drift, in Supercars, at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and in its own bespoke regional one-make series – Mustang Cup and Mustang Challenge – the platform has an unprecedented global reach. This weekend, 43 Mustang race cars are scheduled to compete across all active disciplines. Learn more about Mustang at www.FordRacing.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
BRAD PITT HEADED TO BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY FOR BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE
BRAD PITT HEADED TO BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY FOR BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE
Next article
Front Row Motorsports: World Wide Technology Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)
Front Row Motorsports: World Wide Technology Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell snaps yearlong winless drought; notches first Southern 500 victory
02:22
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Justin Allgaier maintains O’Reilly Chase points lead despite late fade at Darlington
02:42
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs wins Truck regular season finale at New Hampshire
02:26

Latest articles

Spire Motorsports Enjoy Illinois 300 Race Advance

Official Release -
In 10 previous NASCAR Cup Series starts at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison, Ill., Spire Motorsports has one top-10 and four top-20 finishes.
Read more

ARCA Menards Series at Salem Speedway: Spruce 212 Pre-race Notes

Official Release -
For the 112th time since 1955, the ARCA Menards Series returns to southern Indiana to take on the legendary high banks at Salem Speedway in Saturday’s Spruce 212.
Read more

Front Row Motorsports: World Wide Technology Raceway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland,...

Official Release -
Zane Smith has five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the Illinois track, earning three top-10 and one top-five finishes.
Read more

TRICON Garage sets driver lineup for No. 1 entry for 2026 Truck owner’s title...

Andrew Kim -
Nick Leitz, Brent Crews, Corey Heim and Gavan Boschele will be piloting TRICON's No. 1 Toyota entry throughout the Truck Series' seven-race Chase stretch and pursuit of the owner's title.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos