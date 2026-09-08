LEGACY MOTOR CLUB ANNOUNCES JOSH BERRY AS DRIVER OF THE NO. 42 TOYOTA CAMRY XSE FOR 2027 NASCAR CUP SERIES SEASON

Hendersonville, Tennessee native joins LEGACY MOTOR CLUB carrying six consecutive top-10 finishes heading into the 2027 season

STATESVILLE, N.C. – (September 8, 2026) LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announced today that Josh Berry will join the organization as the driver of the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. Berry arrives at LEGACY with serious momentum, having recorded six consecutive top-10 finishes this season.

“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is an organization that clearly has a vision for where they want to go, and I want to be part of that,” said Josh Berry. “I’ve had a chance to see this team up close and I know what they’re capable of. The way Jimmie has built this place — the people, the culture, the direction — it’s exactly the kind of environment I want to compete in.”

The Hendersonville, Tennessee native spent years building his reputation on the short tracks of the Southeast, becoming the all-time wins leader in the CARS Tour before earning his shot in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series with JR Motorsports in 2021. He made an immediate impression, winning in just his sixth series start at Martinsville Speedway after leading 95 laps. Berry went on to collect five victories in the series and reach his first Championship 4 appearance in 2022.

Berry made his full-time NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2024 with Stewart-Haas Racing before transitioning to Wood Brothers Racing in 2025 — where he delivered the team its 101st all-time victory in March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Berry is also no stranger to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, having made previous starts as a reserve driver with the organization in 2023.

“Josh is a proven competitor who has earned everything through hard work and getting his hands dirty,” said Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “What stands out about Josh is his ability to manage the big picture behind the wheel — his experience, perspective and wisdom. His career has been built on that foundation, and I know he will have a meaningful impact here. We’re thrilled to have him at LEGACY.”

The addition of Berry strengthens a LEGACY MOTOR CLUB lineup that continues to take shape heading into an important 2027 season. Berry joins Erik Jones — who returns in the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE — and Riley Herbst, recently announced as the driver of the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE, as LEGACY fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in the organization’s history.

Berry will make his full-time LEGACY MOTOR CLUB debut in February 2027 at Daytona International Speedway.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. The No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE driven by Riley Herbst will debut full time in the 2027 season, while Johnson will make his final NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2027 DAYTONA 500 in the No. 48 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.