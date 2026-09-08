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TRICON Garage sets driver lineup for No. 1 entry for 2026 Truck owner’s title pursuit

By Andrew Kim
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TRICON Garage, the reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ championship-winning team both on the driver’s and owner’s categories, took to social media to reveal its driver lineup for the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro “all-star” entry for this year’s seven-race Chase stretch. The lineup was made as the entry will pursue the 2026 owner’s championship.

Nick Leitz will drive TRICON’s No. 1 entry in the series’ first two Chase events at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17 and at Kansas Speedway on September 26. Brent Crews will then take his shot in the No. 1 entry for the next two-scheduled Chase events at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 9 and at Phoenix Raceway on October 16. Next, Corey Heim returns to compete at Talladega Superspeedway on October 23 and Gavan Boschele will race at Martinsville Speedway on October 30 before Heim caps off the 2026 Truck Series season by competing in the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 6.

TRICON Garage’s No. 1 Toyota team is ranked in fifth place with 2,055 points in the 2026 Truck Series’ owner’s standings. The No. 1 team is one of 10 teams that will embark on a seven-race stretch to compete for the owner’s title. The team is also one of three fielded by TRICON that is contending for the title, with the entry also competing alongside the Nos. 11 and 17 entries that are piloted by Kaden Honeycutt and Giovanni Ruggiero, respectively. Both Honeycutt and Ruggiero are also contending for the 2026 driver’s championship.

Through 18-scheduled Truck events this season, TRICON’s No. 1 Toyota team that is led by crew chief Jerame Donley has finished in the top-10 mark nine times and has been piloted to Victory Lane twice by Corey Heim at Rockingham Speedway and Michigan International Speedway, respectively. Additional competitors who have piloted the No. 1 entry at least once this season include Leitz, Crews, Boschele, Taylor Gray, Dario Franchitti, William Sawalich, Brandon Jones, Thomas Annunziata and Jimmie Johnson.

The 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Chase commences on September 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, for the UNOH 250. The event’s broadcast time is slated to commence at 8 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network and SiriusXM.

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Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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