The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) on Sunday for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

Last season, Denny Hamlin captured the pole with a lap of 139.190 mph (32.330 seconds), and went on to win his 59th career NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTR in the Enjoy Illinois 300. The race featured 15 lead changes among 9 drivers, and 10 caution flags for 52 laps.

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase Point Standings after Darlington Raceway

Pos Driver Points Bnd Next Starts Race Wins Stage Wins Top 5s Top 10s 1 Denny Hamlin 2,135 0 0 27 4 5 14 17 2 Christopher Bell 2,123 -12 12 27 1 5 12 14 3 Ryan Blaney 2,119 -16 4 27 3 8 7 18 4 Tyler Reddick 2,111 -24 8 27 5 2 12 17 5 Chase Briscoe 2,098 -37 13 27 1 0 10 14 6 Ty Gibbs 2,096 -39 2 27 2 5 11 17 7 Kyle Larson 2,086 -49 10 27 0 5 10 14 8 Joey Logano 2,063 -72 23 27 2 2 5 10 9 Chase Elliott 2,063 -72 0 27 2 2 6 9 10 Bubba Wallace 2,054 -81 9 27 0 2 4 12 11 Chris Buescher 2,047 -88 7 27 0 0 2 10 12 Carson Hocevar 2,046 -89 1 27 1 0 5 9 13 Daniel Suarez 2,041 -94 5 27 1 1 3 7 14 Austin Cindric 2,033 -102 8 27 0 1 2 6 15 Ryan Preece 2,031 -104 2 27 1 2 1 8 16 William Byron 2,021 -114 10 27 0 3 4 11

Track & Race Information for the Enjoy Illinois 300

Season Race #: 28 of 36 (Sept. 13, 2026)

Race Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 1.25 miles

Track Type: Paved asphalt oval

Banking in Turns 1 & 2: 11 degrees

Banking in Turns 3 & 4: 9 degrees

Race Schedule, Length, and Stages for the Enjoy Illinois 300

Race Length: 240 laps (300 miles)

Stage 1 Length: 45 laps

Stage 2 Length: 95 laps (ends on Lap 140)

Final Stage Length: 100 laps (ends on Lap 240)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

12:00 PM – 12:50 PM: NOAPS PRACTICE

1:05 PM – 2:00 PM: NOAPS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

2:30 PM – 3:20 PM: NCS PRACTICE (IMPOUND) (ALL ENTRIES)

3:35 PM – 4:30 PM: NCS QUALIFYING (IMPOUND)

7:00 PM: NOAPS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS (FAN ZONE STAGE)

7:30 PM: NOAPS RACE (STAGES 45/90/180 LAPS = 225 MILES) ON THE CW NETWORK

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

2:25 PM: NCS DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS (FAN ZONE STAGE)

3:00 PM: NCS RACE (STAGES 45/140/240 LAPS = 300 MILES) ON THE USA NETWORK

*All times are Eastern. NASCAR Cup Series (NCS), NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (NOAPS)

Who and what should you look out for at World Wide Technology Raceway?

Four drivers have won an NCS race at WWTR: Joey Logano (2022), Kyle Busch (2023), Austin Cindric (2024), and Denny Hamlin (2025). Interestingly, only three different starting positions have led to victories in the NCS: Joey Logano started 7th in 2022, Kyle Busch started from the pole in 2023, Austin Cindric started from second in 2024, and Denny Hamlin started from the pole in 2025.

Hamlin has finished in the runner-up position, and Logano leads in top-five finishes with four, making him the only driver to finish in the top five in all four Cup races. Logano also leads in average finishing position with a 3.5.

Ryan Blaney leads all active drivers in laps led with 120 laps led (12%), and last season’s winner, Hamlin, led 75 laps.

Top-15 in Average Finishing Position:

Rank All-Time Drivers Average FInish Races 1 Joey Logano 3.50 4 2 Christopher Bell 8.50 4 3 Kyle Larson 9.50 4 4 Ryan Blaney 9.50 4 5 Denny Hamlin 9.75 4 6 Austin Cindric 11.00 4 7 Chris Buescher 11.67 3 8 Aric Almirola 12.00 2 9 Chase Elliott 12.33 3 10 William Byron 13.25 4 11 Ty Gibbs 13.67 3 12 Kyle Busch 15.00 4 13 Martin Truex Jr 15.00 3 14 AJ Allmendinger 15.67 3 15 John H. Nemechek 16.50 2

The Driver Picks for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway!