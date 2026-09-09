Garrett Smithley Welcome ZONiE Beverage To SS-Greenlight and BRK Racing

Garrett Smithley is excited to announce a new partnership with ZONiE beverage which will be featured on the #0 Chevrolet for the remainder of the year.

Garrett Smithley said of the partnership: “I’m excited about our new partner Zonie. I’ve been looking for a partner like them for a long time, and having a brand with the same values as me while putting out a great product is the icing on the cake.”

Troy Clegg Said of the Partnership:

As CEO of ZONiE Beverages, I’m proud to say that our entire team is honored to sponsor Garrett Smithley and his racing program. ZONiE and NASCAR share the same core values that define the American spirit: faith, family, and freedom. Both of us are American‑born and American‑raised, built through hard work, integrity, and a commitment to the communities we serve. Garrett embodies these values every time he gets behind the wheel, and we’re proud to stand with him as an American‑made functional energy drink brand driven by purpose. Together, ZONiE and the Garrett Smithley Racing Team represent what it means to stay grounded in faith, strengthened by family, and fueled by the freedom that makes this country exceptional.

“ZONiE and NASCAR are united by a shared pursuit of excellence. Both are built on innovation, uncompromising quality, performance, perseverance, and a deep connection to faith and community. ZONiE brings this shared belief to life through the innovation of non-carbonated functional energy drinks, made with organic ingredients, and available in caffeinated and caffeine free options—designed to elevate the Mind, fuel the Body, and feed the Soul.

Together, ZONiE and NASCAR create a powerful alignment of purpose and performance; driven by faith, inspired by innovation, defined by quality, and fueled to go further.

At ZONiE, we believe God is the ultimate source of our strength, purpose, and drive. Our partnership with Garrett Smithley Racing is more than a racing partnership—it’s a shared commitment to faith, perseverance, excellence, quality, and innovation. Garrett represents the determination to keep pushing forward, no matter the challenge, and that spirit embodies the heart of ZONiE.

We are proud to fuel the journey—Mind • Body • Soul—and to inspire others to pursue their God-given purpose with passion, courage, and unwavering faith.”

— Carolyn Clegg

President & Co-Founder, ZONiE

ABOUT

ZONiE – The Functional Energy Drink, Without Compromise

Locals in San Diego once called Arizonans, “ZONIE’s”, as they flocked to the Southern

California coast to escape the sweltering desert summers. ZONiE is now more than a name.

ZONiE is redefining energy drinks. It’s the first non-carbonated functional energy drink that

is made with organic ingredients and combines the power of nootropics with a choice that

fits your lifestyle: